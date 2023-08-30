Leeds United target and Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev is now the ‘most likely’ player to be the club’s latest engine room reinforcement and the Yorkshire club could be given a boost thanks to a key development, Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke is likely to be laser-focused on adding another central midfielder to his ranks in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United transfer news – Ilia Gruev

According to The Athletic, the Championship club have made a formal approach to the Bundesliga side in attempt to lure the Bulgaria international to Elland Road. After making 31 domestic appearances last term, the midfielder has caught the eye of Leeds’ German tactician, and it looks as if he could be their eighth signing of the summer.

The report also suggested that Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, a 22-year-old Denmark Under-21 international, is also of interest to Farke and his entourage, though he has been fully involved with Celtic’s 2023/24 campaign to date, which may put his switch to England in doubt. Earlier in the summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told his Twitter followers that Brighton & Hove Albion were in for the midfielder’s signature and usually, if Brighton are interested, then you must be onto a winner.

Leeds have also been tracking Rangers and Finland enforcer Glen Kamara for weeks on end now, but no deal has materialised as yet, despite transfer insider Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT the 27-year-old is ‘ready’ to embark on a fresh challenge at Elland Road. With Kamara slowly slipping down the priority list, Thornton has given GIVEMESPORT the latest on the English club’s pursuit of Gruev.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What has Tim Thornton said about Leeds United and Ilia Gruev?

Thornton insisted that out of all of Leeds’ prospective options, Gruev seems to be the most feasible, especially given he is no longer training with his Bundesliga employers. The Sky Sports reporter suggested that is because he has been in talks with another club, though he did not specify whether that team is Leeds or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, he said: “I think Ilia Gruev is the most likely at this stage. Leeds have made an approach and I think the coach of Werder Bremen has come out and said that he’s not training because he’s in contract talks with another club, so he’s one that Leeds are definitely looking at, and I think he’s the most likely. Whether they can get a second one in as well, I know they have been keen on Glen Kamara.”

What next for Leeds United?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Leeds are likely to be active with their business all the way up to the transfer deadline given it’s Farke’s ideal chance to strengthen his squad amid an all-important season. After signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence on a £1m loan deal, the club have their sights set on Leicester City defender Luke Thomas, per MailOnline.

Meanwhile, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Wilfried Gnonto, who has publicly shown his desire to leave the club, will still be looking for his way out up until the transfer deadline. Everton emerged as the Italian’s most likely destination, though the Toffees have had four bids snubbed, with the last one totalling £25m turned away, although journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that they are readying a final bid in their last attempt to lure the 19-year-old to Goodison Park.