Leeds United target Jayson Molumby would ‘show all the determination and drive’ that you would expect from someone at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder, who currently earns his corn at West Bromwich Albion, would waltz into a starting role at Elland Road given his performances at the Hawthorns last term.

Leeds transfer news – Jayson Molumby

The interest shown in Molumby has been reported by Alan Nixon of The Sun, via his Patreon, who claimed Leeds were monitoring the Baggies' central midfielder, who is valued at £4m by Football Transfers.

Nixon claims the Republic of Ireland international, who has been capped 20 times, is available for a reasonable price, meaning Leeds will have no problem matching their valuation.

Express and Star suggest, however, that Albion ideally would like to keep their 23-year-old on board. Though, the club’s need to balance the books mean any reasonable offers will have to be considered.

The Waterford-born ace has become established in the Championship during his playing career, featuring 125 times for West Brom, Millwall and Preston North End, meaning should Leeds win the race for his signature, it would be a wise addition.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds United and Jayson Molumby?

On the 23-year-old, Jones suggested that he would fit the mould of what Leeds fans typically expect from their players, given the determination and drive he possesses.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, you need players that the Leeds fans can trust and identify with. And this is someone who would certainly show all the determination and drive that you would really expect from Leeds and want in his position.”

Should Leeds sign Jayson Molumby?

Having been relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, the Whites face the challenge of returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Especially with Tyler Adams and Marc Roca likely to ply their trade in the Premier League again and Adams’ compatriot Weston McKennie poised to return to Juventus, midfield reinforcements are a must – and that’s where Molumby comes in.

Molumby, formerly of Millwall and Brighton, has been a crucial player for Carlos Corberan’s side since his arrival, racking up a total of 78 games, five goals and four assists.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett showered the 23-year-old with praise for his “feisty” personality, though it is his goal threat from midfield that makes him such a valuable asset.

Per Fbref, he is in the top 20% for goals scored per 90 between his position peers across Men’s Next 8 divisions (below Europe’s traditional top five leagues), while he makes 1.61 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, which highlights his ability to roam and become an extra attacker.

It seems inconceivable that Brenden Aaronson, who scored just the singular time in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, will remain in Yorkshire this forthcoming season, and Molumby would be a shrewd business to replace the 29-cap USA international.

With all that being said, it is difficult to evaluate how well Molumby would fare at Elland Road next season given Leeds’ torrid managerial situation.