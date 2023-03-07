Leeds United may need to explore more options in the striker department.

Leeds United may need to replace the now "unreliable" Patrick Bamford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bamford's campaign has been plagued by injuries and Jones believes he is hindering Leeds' survival hopes.

Leeds United transfer news - Patrick Bamford

Absent from Leeds' squad during the 1-0 defeat away to Chelsea at the weekend, Leeds boss Javi Gracia confirmed to LeedsLive the striker was once again missing through injury.

As a result, Leeds failed to capitalise on Chelsea's poor run of form by slipping to a frustrating defeat, despite creating ample opportunities.

Leeds posted an xG above 1.0 at Stamford Bridge (FotMob), while registering a total of 11 shots, indicating Bamford's presence may have helped them snatch a point.

It now means Bamford has missed just less than one-third of the current campaign, having sat out eight of Leeds' 25 Premier League outings so far (Transfermarkt).

In his absence Leeds have struggled to perform, with the Yorkshire-based outfit currently level on points with 18th-placed Everton and only sitting outside the drop zone by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Bamford, who earns a reported £70,000 per week, joined Leeds in 2018 from Middlesbrough for £10 million (BBC Sport).

However, after a successful stint with the club, there have now been some claims that it could be time for Leeds to let go of Bamford in search of a new number nine instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Bamford leaving Leeds?

Speaking on the England international, Jones hinted that Bamford's time at Elland Road could be about to come to an end.

On the 29-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "You have to wonder if it's time to start looking beyond Patrick Bamford now.

"I was looking at his injury history earlier and in the past 18 months or so he's missed over 250 days with various problems. He's just unreliable.”

Would Leeds be correct to sell Bamford?

With over three years left on his current contract, it's fair to say Leeds hold the majority of the power when it comes to deciding Bamford's future.

Into the peak years of his career, Leeds could look to cash in on Bamford while they have the chance, even if his stock has diminished somewhat in recent years.

After netting 17 goals and registering a further eight assists during Leeds' first season back in the Premier League in 2020/21, followed it up by finding the net just twice throughout 2021/22.

Once a prolific option in front of goal, it appears Bamford has lost his edge for the Whites, with a move away from Elland Road perhaps the best option for both parties.