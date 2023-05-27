Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie is still committed to the project at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international joined Leeds on a six-month loan deal but has not been the difference-maker they expected them to be in their relegation battle.

Leeds news – Weston McKennie

McKennie was signed from Italian stalwarts Juventus back in January, with his deal including an option to purchase the 24-year-old for £30m if specific criteria were met, according to Sky Sports.

The £75,000-per-week earner has been able to steer his club away from the drop zone but has begun to show gradual improvements under new boss Sam Allardyce.

But that seems to be a case of too little too late.

Fans were initially excited by his high-profile loan move but his stint at Leeds has been somewhat underwhelming, and suspicions have arisen over the midfielder’s future.

The Athletic have reported that, regardless of what happens in the final round of fixtures, neither the club nor the player are showing any interest in extending his stay, allowing him to return under Massimiliano Allegri’s close watch.

Jones has also previously told GIVEMESPORT that he does not expect the all-action midfielder to be plying his trade at Elland Road in the 2023/24 season.

What did Dean Jones said about Leeds and Weston McKennie?

Although things haven’t gone swimmingly since his mid-season arrival, Jones believes McKennie is still committed to the Whites as the 2022/23 campaign nears a close.

He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m told he’s still committed to it, he understands what he signed up for. This has not gone the way that he would have expected. I guess it’s probably difficult when you’re slightly detached from the emotions that everybody else has got wrapped into it, like he doesn’t have to stay there next season, whereas a lot of other people do, or they have their careers on the line here. It’s not really the same case for him.”

Should Weston McKennie stay at Leeds?

Before making his switch to Juventus, McKennie made a statement in the Bundesliga where he donned the jersey of German outfit Schalke. It was in Germany where he began to attract the attention of some of Europe’s elite clubs, though his loan spell at Leeds has been substandard.

If Leeds do succumb to the drop, which is highly likely, McKennie would be wise to look elsewhere given his ability and financial requirements.

In his first campaign in England, he racked up 19 appearances across all competitions. In that time, he has provided one assist yet failed to find the back of the net. Although he wasn’t a goal-scoring machine, at his former club Juventus he highlighted his ability to maraud forward and notch a goal here and there with 13 registered goals in 96 games.

The 42-cap American, unlike his compatriot Tyler Adams, has struggled to find his feet in England’s top division after having to play under four different managers.