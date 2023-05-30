Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by three or four Premier League clubs, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old hasn't exactly set the world alight since his move to England.

Leeds United news - Weston McKennie

McKennie, who is earning £75k-a-week at Leeds, signed for the club on loan during the January transfer window from Serie A club Juventus.

The American international started 16 Premier League games this scoring, providing one assist whilst scoring zero goals, as per FBref.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Leeds fans aren't too happy with McKennie after his displays this campaign and would rather he wasn't at the club.

Former Leeds player Jon Newsome has also shared his disappointment with McKennie, saying: "McKennie, the game passes him by, he’s out of his depth."

According to Sky Sports, Leeds have the option to sign McKennie on a permanent deal in the summer for a fee of £30m, but you'd imagine after their relegation, that's a little unlikely.

Considering the lack of impact he's made and the money Leeds will have to pay to keep hold of him, it would make sense for the two parties to go their separate ways, with Leeds preparing for life in England's second tier.

What has Jones said about McKennie?

Jones has suggested that McKennie could be on his way back to the Premier League next season, with three or four clubs looking to chat to the American midfielder.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think it'll be the last we see of him in the Premier League though. I've been assured he still thinks he can succeed here. There are already three or four Premier League clubs that are keen to talk to him about a potential move."

What's next for Leeds?

As they prepare for the difficult task of bouncing straight back to the Premier League next term, something has to change with their recruitment.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen, Maximilian Wober, Wilfried Gnonto, McKennie, and Marc Roca were all signed this season, but none of the aforementioned players had ever played in England before.

In the summer, targeting players with a bit more experience in the country may be necessary, especially when you consider how tough the Championship is.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a lot of their new signings leave the club after initially joining when they were a Premier League side.