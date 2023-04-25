Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes returning tonight is "the last thing" Leeds United need right now, says journalist Dean Jones.

Both players missed the Foxes' 2-1 win against Wolves last weekend but could be available for the clash at Elland Road.

Leeds v Leicester team news

Leicester manager Dean Smith has confirmed that he could have Maddison and Barnes back for the game between his side and Leeds.

"Harvey joined training yesterday," Smith said on Monday (via Leicester's official website). "He’ll train again today and, if he has no after-effects, he’ll be available."

He later went on to add: "Madders came in and did a gym session yesterday. He’ll train today as well, so I’d expect him to be available."

Maddison and Barnes are currently valued at around £77m combined by Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Leeds?

The news that Leicester could have Maddison and Barnes available tonight isn't something Leeds and Javi Gracia would've wanted to hear, says Jones.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's probably the last thing Leeds wanted to hear really. I mean, the Leicester match is a huge one and Maddison will be ready to be the difference-maker in a moment when Leicester have a little bit more optimism about them.

"He's desperate to be the man that gets them out of this and this six-pointer could actually end up being one of his biggest ever games for Leicester."

Can Leeds beat Leicester?

Maddison and Barnes returning will make it all the more difficult, but Leeds are at home and their players will know that they have to pick up a good result.

They're in a relegation battle, with Smith's men being one of their rivals down at the bottom, and their last two performances at Elland Road have been shocking.

The Whites lost 6-1 to Liverpool after letting Crystal Palace put five past them the match prior. Gracia and the club's supporters will now be hoping to see some kind of reaction.

Leicester do look slightly reinvigorated following Smith's appointment, though, and are now likely to have Maddison and Barnes back. After their win against Wolves and given what's happened at Elland Road recently, the Foxes may fancy their chances.

It won't be an easy game, especially with so much on the line, but at home and needing to repay their fans after a couple of horrific displays, maybe Leeds will be able to just about scrape a win tonight.