In 2003, Leeds United Chief Executive Peter Ridsdale made a statement to the press amid a period of dramatic cost-cutting at the club. This followed a spell where he oversaw mass over-spending as the Elland Road residents attempted to compete within both the English top-flight and in Europe.

While that era of turmoil has been put to the back of West Yorkshire minds with recent years in and around the Premier League, the shadows of that time still linger whenever the club empty their wallet, or in this case, when a former player looks back. Youth academy product, Aaron Lennon, spoke about those times on Rio Ferdinand's podcast 20 years on from Peter Ridsdale's iconic press conference.

Lennon Recalls Crazy Numbers at Spendthrift Leeds

Young winger's wages proved divisive

In an era when Leeds' money mismanagement led to administration and ultimately relegation from the Premier League in 2004, Lennon revealed just how financially unattainable the club's outlook was through the sheer audacity of his first professional contract.

The deal he unbelievably signed as a 14-year-old, ultimately seemed incentivised to ring-fence his talents and keep him at the club. Effectively, as Leeds didn't expect him to reach certain milestones so quickly, Lennon was still paid £5,000-a-week (when turned pro), with a £10,000 bonus per appearance, and a £100,000 bonus if he made five.

"My contract was silly looking back. It was crazy numbers, and they were thinking he won’t play. But then I started playing. I was on the bench, and they couldn’t put me on because I was going to hit one of those appearances."

Lennon, now comfortably retired at 37, made his debut for Leeds at the age of just 16. He came on against Tottenham in August 2003 and in doing so, he became the youngest player to ever appear in the Premier League at the time. However, such was the weight of his contract, it quickly became apparent when the details were leaked, that a rift was forming at the club.

"I remember Gary Kelly going mad and saying our best player is on the bench now. Our most in-form winger is on the bench. I was just sat there, and Leeds fans were singing my name. "At the end of the season, Ken Bates told me 'you are done at this club' because of the money. It wasn’t even in a nice way. And I was like, 'this is my hometown'. I was upset, and I remember going away and got the call saying they have accepted a bid, 'you are going Tottenham'."

Aaron Lennon's Leeds United Career Appearances 43 Goals 1 Assists 5 Minutes Played 2,210

Lennon's Post-Leeds Career

Leeds outcast became Premier League stalwart

Thanks to their financial ineptitude, Lennon had become a teen millionaire at Leeds. Between his debut in 2003 and exit to Tottenham for a reduced sum in 2005, Lennon made approximately £1.37m in his time at Elland Road from wages and bonuses. Ultimately, it was not his fault that the Whites had handed over such a lucrative deal, yet Lennon moved on to Spurs for £1m and a sell-on clause.

Although it was a difficult period to endure at the start of his professional footballing life, Lennon of course went on to carve out a successful career with a solid 10-year stint in north London that saw cult Premier League performances as well as the League Cup win in 2008. Furthermore, such was his ability at scoring and assisting, Lennon had a hand in 106 goals in 364 games for the White Hart Lane club. Spells at Everton, Burnley, and Turkish club Kayserispor followed, while Lennon also achieved 21 caps for England between 2006 and 2013.

Aaron Lennon's Career Statistics After Leeds Club Games Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 364 30 76 Everton 77 9 3 Burnley (two stints) 87 3 4 Kayserispor 36 0 5

