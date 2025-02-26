Leeds United are among a host of English clubs eyeing a summer move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to TBR Football.

The Whites, along with Brentford, Chelsea and Newcastle United, are reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation at St Mary’s ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Ramsdale is likely to leave the Saints at the end of the season if Ivan Juric’s side drop into the Championship, despite only joining last summer on a four-year deal.

A relegation clause is reportedly included in his contract, and while its exact value remains unclear, the Saints are expected to recoup the £25m they spent on the former Arsenal star in August.

Ramsdale Likely to Leave Southampton

If they return to the Championship

According to TBR Football, Ramsdale could arrive at Elland Road as a replacement for Illan Meslier, with aniel Farke's side set to replace their first-choice goalkeeper should they secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Meslier has struggled in goal for Leeds recently and was linked with a return to France last summer, with Ligue 1 clubs reportedly tracking his situation.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, has also endured a difficult season on the south coast, as Southampton appear destined for relegation, having won just twice in 27 Premier League matches.

The 26-year-old, praised as ‘phenomenal’ by David Seaman, captained his side in Tuesday’s defeat at Chelsea, but had another tough night in goal, conceding four for a second game in a row.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has kept three clean sheets in 21 appearances for Southampton across all competitions.

Southampton’s survival hopes look bleak with 11 games to go, as they still have to face Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Juric’s men sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and five wins from safety, having collected just nine points so far.

Aaron Ramsdale's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals conceded 45 Clean sheets 2 Minutes played 1,710

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Leeds Summer Move for Forward 'Likely' as Club Sets £20m Asking Price Leeds United are on course to attempt to sign Manor Solomon permanently if they succeed in winning promotion

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.