Highlights Leeds have secured an agreement for Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan.

However, Hull and Sheffield United have also agreed a loan deal for the winger, with the player yet to make a decision.

The Yorkshire club view the Palace man as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville after his move to West Ham.

Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, although Sheffield United and Hull City remain in contention, according to Sky Sports.

Rak-Sakyi endured a difficult season at Selhurst Park last year, managing just eight appearances across all competitions, and was subsequently left out of the Eagles' squad for their tour of the United States. However, this frustrating campaign did follow a productive loan spell at Charlton Athletic, a stint which has prompted interest from a host of Championship clubs, as well as Premier League side Southampton.

The Saints are now expected to miss out on the 21-year-old, with Palace favouring loaning the player out to a non-rival in the second division. Last season's Championship play-off final contenders are said to have reached an agreement for the youngster on a season-long loan, although Rak-Sakyi himself is yet to decide on which offer to take up.

Leeds Have Agreement for Rak-Sakyi

The Whites want to replace Summerville

Initially developing through Chelsea's prestigious Cobham academy, Rak-Sakyi joined Palace at the age of 16, and has since progressed and broken through into the South London club's first team. Labelled as "phenomenal" by former manager Dean Holden, the winger has caught the eye for his direct dribbling and ability to score goals.

He demonstrated these qualities in an impressive temporary spell at Charlton during the 2022/23 season, netting 15 goals and registering eight assists in 43 League One appearances. Plagued by injuries last campaign, but ultimately not trusted to play serious minutes by either Roy Hodgson or Oliver Glasner when fit, the latter now wants the exciting wide man to experience regular football at a step-up from the level he thrived at whilst at the Valley.

Southampton were said to be keen on signing Rak-Sakyi on a permanent basis, but Palace retain faith that a season of development in the Championship could see him ready to play a prominent role at Selhurst Park in 2025/26. Sky Sports report that Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull have all agreed a season-long loan deal, although there is still work to do to close the signing, with the player yet to agree personal terms with any of the prospective sides.

There is hope that a deal could get done in time for Rak-Sakyi to feature in Leeds' first game of the new season, at home to Burnley on Monday night. Daniel Farke has identified the Southwark-born man as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who has left Elland Road for West Ham.

Rak-Sakyi's League One Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.1 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.3

Leeds May Also Have to Replace Gnonto

Everton are interested in the Italian

Summerville may not be the only Leeds winger needing a successor this summer, with Wilfried Gnonto also attracting interest. Everton's move for the Italian is understood not to be dead, despite the Toffees having had a £23 million bid rejected for the 20-year-old.

While a deal with the Merseyside club for Gnonto appears a long-way off, Farke will likely already be eyeing replacements, to ensure his side don't suffer in the early parts of the season. This may explain the pursuit of Norwich's Jonathan Rowe, with Leeds said to be getting closer to signing the forward who netted 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances last season.

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 09/08/2024