Leeds United have announced their plans to increase Elland Road's capacity from its current 37,645 to an estimated 53,000 seats - with the club outlining their ambitions to 'enhance' their long-term future. The Whites had been in the Premier League for three years prior to relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, with Elland Road being at full capacity for almost all of its fixtures.

Whilst relegation has seen the club drop down a division, it hasn't deterred fans from turning up for home fixtures, with an average attendance of just over 36,000 this season, alongside similar numbers last season, with the smallest attendance being just 32,663. And now Leeds have announced their plans for an increased capacity, with an extra 26,000 supporters currently on the waiting list for season tickets, according to a club statement.

Leeds Announce Plans For Stadium Expansion

The Whites are aiming to bring in more fans amid waiting lists

The statement stated that with the ownership of the ground being transferred back to the club earlier this year, it has given the club full control of the stadium for the first time since their initial relegation to the Championship back in 2004 - and the regeneration will see an estimated 15,500 more seats at Elland Road. With the increased capacity comes 'greatly improved general admissions' and hospitality facilities.

Citing their 'one-club city' status, which is a 'rarity in European football', Leeds state that they have sold out every match for the past six years and with their waiting list, there will be an increased capacity to their North and West Stands - which will be delivered in phases, as to maintain as much capacity as possible in their regeneration period.

Leeds United's recent seasons - League tally, division and final ranking Season Division Final league position 2023/24 Championship 3rd - lost in play-off final vs Southampton 2022/23 Premier League 19th 2021/22 Premier League 17th 2020/21 Premier League 9th 2019/20 Championship 1st 2018/19 Championship 3rd - lost in play-off semi-final vs Derby County

Owners 49ers Enterprises have attracted 'specialist acoustic consultants' to ensure atmosphere is retained, whilst a local transport consultant has been 'commissioned' to help with access routes and traffic flows, spreading further onto match days once the capacity is increased.

Chairman of Leeds, and President of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, said:

"We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supports to every single game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road."

Elland Road Will be One of England's Biggest Stadiums

The Whites will be in line with top-half English teams

The statement further adds that there will be other additions to the city in general. James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, states that work will be done to Leeds Railway Station, whilst there will be the introduction of the 'White Rose Rail Station' along with proposed transit routes from the city centre.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 18,500 Leeds United season ticket holders and shareholders voted in favour of an Elland Road exit in 2001, but this was not completed amid former Chairman Peter Ridsdale's departure.

With the Whites having the third-biggest stadium in the second-tier behind Sunderland's Stadium of Light and Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough, they would decimate the Black Cats' capacity, and should promotion to the Premier League be earned, Elland Road would become the sixth-biggest club stadium in the country - taking over Newcastle United's St. James' Park, the current capacity of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, and Everton's imminent Bramley Moore Dock.

