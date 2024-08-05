Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno.

Celtic appears to be the preferred destination for Bueno due to Champions League football.

Wolves are willing to sanction a loan exit for Bueno, who is also in demand from clubs like Feyenoord and Norwich City.

Leeds United have reportedly joined Celtic in being interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish left-back Hugo Bueno, according to TEAMtalk's James Marshment.

The Vigo-born 21-year-old is a player that Leeds like and a loan move would be the most likely strategy to get the starlet to Elland Road, as he is highly thought of by Wolves manager Gary O'Neil.

However, Leeds are one of a number of admirers. Celtic have also registered their interest and look to be the preferred destination of the player. The Scottish giants will look to push through a loan deal. If any deal is to pass, it won't include an option to buy.

Bueno Wanted by Many Clubs

The Wolves defender is in demand

While an option to buy has been ruled out by Wolves, a loan is more than suitable for a left-back who is currently second fiddle to Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Celtic, Feyenoord and Norwich City are said to have been intrigued by the player's ability, and it could prove difficult for Leeds to enter the race. The latter of those three clubs even had a loan bid rejected at the end of July, according to TEAMTalk. The main motivation for the move for Bueno - described by journalist Dean Jones as "one of the greatest bargains of all time" - is game time.

Marshment wrote on X:

"Told Hugo Bueno is a player that Leeds like but Wolves player currently prefers move to Celtic, with the offer of UCL football a big attraction. Situation may change but there are currently other sides in the hunt"

Hugo Bueno vs Rayan Ait-Nouri in the Premier League in 2023-24 Stats per 90 Hugo Bueno Rayan Ait-Nouri Progressive Carries 2.68 2.59 Key Passes 0.73 0.97 Tackles Won 1.71 1.70 Ball Recoveries 4.51 5.25

Leeds' boss Daniel Farke has already made it clear he would like another option on the sides of his defence. Sam Byram is able to play on both sides, and while new signing Jayden Bogle will be first choice on the right and Junior Firpo on the left, the addition of Bueno would provide suitable competition as the Whites look to regain Premier League status after missing out last term.

Spain Under-21 international Bueno has made 49 appearances for Wolves - scoring one goal - since joining the club's academy from CD Areosa in 2019.

Celtic Park is Desired Destination for Bueno

He wants to move to the Scottish giants

While the interest of other clubs is strong, it seems that Bueno could be more likely to move north of the border. According to reports, Celtic wanted Bueno back in January, but a deal couldn't be struck with the Molineux club. Now the BBC allege that the Hoops are pushing again as they look to add competition for Greg Taylor for the upcoming campaign.

Celtic seemingly have the strongest links to Bueno, and while the in-demand defender is currently with Wolves on their pre-season tour of America, Celtic are also Stateside, meaning the logistics of a prospective deal are slightly easier.

Another positive for the Bhoys, is that Bueno himself is said to be 'eager' for a move to Glasgow to materialise. This came after GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed last week that Bueno carried serious doubts over whether he would be in line for regular game time if he remains at Molineux for the upcoming season.

Hugo Bueno's Wolves career to date (Premier League) Appearances 42 Starts 23 Goals/Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2 Total minutes 2041

Statistics according to FBref - correct as of 05-08-24.