Blackburn Rovers have set a deadline for any bids for star striker Sammie Szmodics to come in from Leeds United and Ipswich Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Szmodics was crowned the Championship golden boot winner in the 2023/24 season and helped Rovers to avoid relegation, which has seen plenty of interest emerge in his signature.

Premier League new-boys Ipswich have seen an offer rejected already, while Leeds have joined the race to sign the forward, but Blackburn are now demanding offers are made before the end of July or any deal is off.

Leeds and Ipswich Must Move Quickly for Szmodics

Blackburn want to seal a replacement

Ipswich's most recent offer was worth around £6million according to Nixon, but Venkys have thrown that out and told them to come back with a bigger number if they want the Republic of Ireland international.

However, Blackburn won't let him go late in the window and want any deal done before the Championship season begins so they have time to bring in a replacement.

Championship 23/24 stats comparison Stat Szmodics Bamford Piroe Broadhead Games 44 13(18) 31(14) 29(9) Goals 27 8 13 13 Assists 4 1 3 3 Shots on target 59 23 33 23

Leeds are now also in the race for the 28-year-old - who was labelled "incredible" by former Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson - with the future of Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe up in the air after they failed to earn promotion last season.

Bamford has been struggling with injuries in recent seasons while Piroe managed just 15 goals in 49 appearances for the Whites after his £15million move from Swansea last summer.

There are also big question marks over the future of Crysencio Summerville with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing Newcastle want to sign him, while GMS sources have also revealed Everton are keen on signing Wilfried Gnonto too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sammie Szmodics scored more goals in 2023/24 (27) than Nathan Broadhead and Joel Piroe combined (26).

Leeds United Preparing for Summerville Exit

Leeds expect the winger to leave

After failing to earn promotion to the top flight last season, Elland Road chiefs are expecting some big exits this summer.

Archie Gray has already joined Tottenham while Glen Kamara has moved to Rennes, and the Ligue 1 club are keen to bring Summerville with him to France.

Szmodics' season in 2023/24 would make him the perfect replacement for the 22-year-old Dutch forward, who was the top scorer for the Whites last season with 21 goals in all competitions.

But Ipswich are also keen to add more goals to their forward line, having completed the signing of Omari Hutchison from Chelsea and Liam Delap from Manchester City.

It's believed that Blackburn want around £10m to let him leave this summer, with an agreement expected to be reached. However this new deadline should see things accelerate in the coming days, with Leeds expected to make their move also.

