Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus to bolster their defensive options, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Both clubs are keen to add to their defence before their seasons begin after busy summer windows, and the 18-year-old has emerged as a target for both sides, with Freiburg having already rejected an offer from AC Milan earlier in the window.

The Bundesliga side are adamant they don't want to lose the youngster, who they rate very highly, but that hasn't stopped the English clubs from keeping an eye on the player with a potential move to be made in the coming weeks.

Leeds United Want to sign New Defender

Defensive additions massively needed at Elland Road

The squad at Elland Road has been ripped up this summer after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season, with several top stars moving on to new clubs and veterans released.

Captain Liam Cooper left the club at the end of his contract while Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton also moved on after spending the second half of last season out on loan.

But Leeds have also seen first-team regulars Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara, Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell move on in permanent deals, while Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have left after their loan deals expired too.

Leeds United Championship 2023/24 defensivestats Games 49 Goals conceded 44 Tackles won 536/833 Blocks 501

Joe Rodon has signed on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell from Tottenham, while Max Wober has returned from his loan spell in the Bundesliga and is set to return to Daniel Farke's squad as an option in central defence.

But with Pascal Struijk the only other senior option in that position, Sky Sports Germany report that the club are now monitoring a move for Swiss talent Ogbus who has been described as "elite" by scout Adam Khan.

Leeds United Chase Jonathan Rowe

Norwich star could be Crysencio Summerville replacement

While the Whites are keen to bolster their options at the back, they are also desperate to add to their forward areas after the sale of Crysencio Summerville was completed to West Ham.

The Dutch winger was the Championship Player of the Year for 2023/24 after his 21 goals last season, and had attracted big interest this summer before the Hammers triggered a release clause in his contract.

Farke now must find a way to replace him on the wing, and Norwich star Jonathan Rowe has emerged as a top target in a potential £7million deal. The winger is open to the move and Norwich are not against a sale, but they will need to agree a fee that satisfies their Championship rivals first.

Leeds also maintain an interest in Crystal Palace sensation Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but face competition from Sheffield United and Southampton for his signature.

