Leeds United will undergo a massive overhaul of their squad this summer, with players leaving due to relegation clauses and some wages dropping by as much as 60%, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and will now play in the Championship after three years in the top flight.

Leeds United news

Still without a permanent manager, the future of a number of Leeds players is uncertain heading into the summer transfer window. Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams have all been involved in transfer speculation following relegation and at this point it seems inevitable that a number of regular first teamers will be heading for the exit.

According to Leeds Live, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen are among those expected to remain at Elland Road. Rodrigo Moreno, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are other names expected to depart the club, but this all could change depending on who is eventually announced as manager.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm expecting huge changes at Leeds, to be honest, this summer, because a lot of the players do have relegation clauses written into their contracts: Aaronson as well as Harrison. But also because their wages are being reduced ridiculously, some of them by up to 60%.

"So I think, as a player, you're going to be looking to jump into a new challenge. Leeds probably need to raise cash in order to fund a rebuild of the magnitude that's required. That's how I see it."

Where does this leave Leeds next season?

Leeds could well begin their Championship campaign with a vastly different looking starting XI then we are used to, bar seasoned veterans Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling. That may not be a bad thing, as Leeds have a number of youngsters returning from loan who deserve a chance to impress a new manager and stake their claim in the first team.

These include Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh and Leo Hjelde, who all look capable Championship players. Beyond that, players such as Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober may well stick around to help the club back to the Premier League as they still have four years remaining on their respective contracts. Whether they have any wage decreases in those deals remains to be seen.