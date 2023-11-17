Highlights 17-year-old Archie Gray's exceptional performances for Leeds United have caught the attention of clubs, with interest from Liverpool and two other Premier League clubs.

Gray has been urged to stay with the Yorkshire club for a little longer as he's currently receiving regular minutes.

Leeds United is facing the challenge of keeping hold of their talented players ahead of January, with others also attracting interest.

Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has quickly become a key player at Elland Road this season, despite his age, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT the prospect of him departing in the near future, with clubs beginning to circle.

Considering he is only 17 years old, Gray's level of performance so far this campaign has been exceptional. To even receive the minutes Daniel Farke has granted him is impressive, but he's shown maturity and class in the middle of the park for the Yorkshire club.

Naturally, clubs are beginning to circle. Seeing such a young player featuring regularly will turn heads even without seeing his ability, and there's no doubt he will be playing in the Premier League one day, whether that be with Leeds or another side.

Archie Gray could be on his way

It's always exciting as a football fan to see a player come through the academy before representing the first team. However, what so often follows is the heartbreak of watching them sign on the dotted line for another club, especially for those in the Championship. Players want to play at the highest level, and Gray's head could be turned if he's not careful, with clubs starting to show an interest.

Alan Nixon recently reported that Crystal Palace are interested in convincing the young midfielder to make the move to Selhurst Park, but journalist Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that the 17-year-old should be avoiding that kind of move and staying at Elland Road, where he's involved in a positive environment and receiving adequate game time.

However, the Eagles aren't the only side who are monitoring Gray, with the MailOnline reporting that Liverpool are lining up a £40m move for the young talent. The report adds that Everton are also keen, but you'd imagine their financial situation means the Reds are more likely to win that race.

Archie Gray - vs current Leeds United 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.65 11th Minutes 1190 5th Pass success rate 81.4% 14th Average passes per game 31.5 10th Tackles per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Former Leeds striker Jermain Beckford, earlier in the season, labelled Gray as 'phenomenal' for one of his performances towards the beginning of the campaign...

"He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him. He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."

It's hard to disagree that Gray should be considering sticking around at Leeds for a little longer, as a move to the Premier League too soon could see him struggling for game time. The England youth international has bags of talent, and a big move will come around every year if he continues on this upward trajectory, so playing regularly for the Yorkshire club might be the best environment for him right now.

Jones has suggested that links to clubs like Liverpool were inevitable and it's no surprise that scouts from around the Premier League have been coming to watch Gray every week. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It kind of feels inevitable that Archie Gray was going to start to get these links before long. When you're that young when you come into a first team at Championship level and you're showing like you fit in, immediately scouts are going to be coming to watch you to see exactly how you're fitting in and see how high your ceiling is and what your potential could be within the Premier League. So it doesn't surprise me that he started to get links like this Liverpool one."

Daniel Farke is facing a fight to keep hold of his talent

Gray isn't the only player attracting interest from other clubs, as the Whites look to fend off suitors for their stars in order to give themselves a chance to gain promotion. As per Fabrizio Romano, Crysencio Summerville is a player wanted by a host of clubs, including Bournemouth, Everton, and Burnley.

Leeds must be sick of the sight of the Toffees, with Football Insider claiming Sean Dyche's side want to reignite their interest in Wilfried Gnonto when the January transfer window opens for business. It could be a busy winter for Farke and his recruitment team.