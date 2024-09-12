Leeds United have suffered a huge blow to their Championship preparations over the next month, with Whites boss Daniel Farke confirming that speedy winger Daniel James will be out of action for a month after relapsing in his rehabilitation from a previous injury.

James picked up a hamstring injury before Leeds' clash against Hull City at the end of August, and having missed international duty with Wales in their Nations League escapades against Montenegro and Turkey, it was hoped that he would be back before too long. However, Leeds gaffer Farke has confirmed that he will be out of action until early-to-mid October at the earliest, providing there are no more setbacks.

Leeds Star Daniel James 'Out For Four Weeks'

The winger will miss the weekend's clash against Burnley

Farke spoke to the press on Thursday afternoon ahead of Leeds welcoming fellow promotion rivals Burnley to Elland Road on Saturday in what is a huge clash in the Championship.

Daniel James's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 8th Assists 7 4th Goals 13 3rd Shots Per Game 2 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Match rating 6.99 4th

But the German will be without the speedy Wales international, who is set to be out for up to four weeks in a huge blow to their league credentials. The former Norwich City boss said, via the Yorkshire Post:

"There is a big question mark behind Max Wober, he returned with a meniscus problem, [so a] late decision with him. Also [there is] some bad news with Dan James, he had a re-injury during his rehab, sadly it’s even worse than before. He is out for four weeks."

Defender Max Wober is also a doubt for the weekend's clash against the Clarets. He failed to make a move to Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach after they were linked with a second loan spell for his services - but the Austrian defender has remained at the Yorkshire club, so he will be rivalling Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu for defensive spaces at Elland Road.

The former Ajax man will provide strong competition having featured in 25 Bundesliga games last season and that wealth of experience could come in supremely handy over the course of the campaign.

Dan James Has Been a Key Player for Leeds

The Welshman has started three league matches this season

Prior to his injury before the Hull game, James had started in all three of Leeds' second-tier clashes this season and that alone showed his worth to Farke.

Crysensio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison have all left Elland Road this summer for Premier League moves, and that means that Wilfried Gnonto and James were trusted as the main men out wide under the German.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel James has featured in 89 games for Leeds United, scoring 18 and assisting 12 goals.

James had a solid season last time out as 13 goals and seven assists in the regular season posed him as one of Leeds' best players - but he only featured off the bench in the play-offs as the Whites crumbled at the final hurdle with a loss to Southampton at Wembley.

A superbly-dinked effort away at Sheffield Wednesday to record Leeds' first win of the season this time around was enough to show fans that he can still conduct business when required, and with Manor Solomon still slowly returning from injury after his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds will need James back and fighting in case Solomon or Gnonto are ruled out in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.