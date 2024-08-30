Leeds United are awake to the possibility of further offensive signings after completing a deal for midfielder Ao Tanaka, according to Sky Sports.

The Whites landed Tanaka earlier today, with the Japanese arriving from Fortuna Düsseldorf in a deal worth £3.4 million. The Yorkshire club are also expected to secure the services of defender Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen, with the deal said to be 'very close' and the player flying to England to complete the move last night.

While many may have expected the duo to conclude Daniel Farke's business for the summer, the German refused to rule out an additional attacking acquisition in the remaining hours of the window, when speaking to Sky Sports.

Leeds Could Move for Another Attacker

Farke has looked to replace key players

The additions of Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon have filled the vacancies left by the departed Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, but Farke may feel he needs one final piece of offensive firepower to give his side the greatest possible opportunity of returning to the top flight next season. Sky Sports have revealed that Farke's side are 'awake to any possibilities that might arise in the offensive positions', after they've completed the signings of Tanaka and Schmidt, claiming 'Leeds are also looking at' further additions in attack.

While, at the moment, just these two arrivals are expected at Elland Road, a surprise late market opportunity could see Leeds pounce and subsequently strengthen their forward line.

Leeds Have Bid Accepted for Baturina

The offer was worth £25m

One man who could have potentially been the final piece of the offensive jigsaw is Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Martin Baturina. The Whites have made an offer worth £25 million for the attacking midfielder, which was accepted by the Croatian club, but it appears the 21-year-old has turned down the chance to complete a switch to the Championship.

The Croatia international looks to have opted to continue his development in Zagreb for the foreseeable future, as he attempts to build on the five goals and five assists he produced last season in the Hrvatska National League. Attention may now have to turn to alternatives for Farke and the West Yorkshire outfit's hierarchy.