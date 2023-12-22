Highlights Leeds United are considering the futures of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, and Patrick Bamford.

The three players have seen limited game time under new boss Daniel Farke and have been linked to January exits.

Two of the trio's contracts are due to expire at the end of the season, and there are questions about their roles in the team going forward.

Leeds United are now contemplating the future of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford ahead of the January window, with the three having found game time hard to come by under new boss Daniel Farke.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the club haven't ruled out the possibility of them signing contract extensions at Elland Road, but has questioned what role they'll have to play in the side going forward. The three were once crucial to United, but in recent months their game time has been cut short and it's led to questions about their futures, with some suggesting they could be let go in January.

Leeds on the march in Championship without key trio

It's been a mixed first-half of the season for Leeds, who approaching the halfway point remain in the mix for promotion. While they still have an outside shot at finishing inside the top two and securing an automatic return to the Premier League, the playoffs are a genuine target for the West Yorkshire-based outfit.

It's in part down to the rebuild undertaken by Farke, with the ex-Norwich City boss having built a side from existing players within the Leeds ranks and new signings bought during the summer window. The likes of Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk and Daniel James were all inherited by Farke and have played a key role so far, while summer signing Joël Piroe is shining in attack for the Whites.

However, perhaps surprisingly, all three of Bamford, Ayling and Cooper have been reduced to the bench for the majority of the campaign. Winners of this division with Leeds back in 2019/20, it was expected their experience would come in handy for United, as they plot an exit route out of the second tier at the first time of asking.

Leeds trio facing an uncertain future

It comes at a shaky time for both Ayling and Cooper, whose contracts at Elland Road are due to expire at the end of the season. Two modern-day legends of the club, their futures have been cast into doubt, as less than six months now remain on the pair's deals.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that the pair were still considered important to the Leeds project, even if they weren't getting minutes on the pitch. Whereas for Bamford, who is now in his thirties, talk of a January exit has been brewing, as Leeds look to balance the books heading into 2024.

But whether any of this materialises remains to be seen, given plenty is still to be sorted out between Ayling, Cooper and Bamford.

When quizzed about the latest regarding the three Leeds stalwarts, Jones admitted their futures were up for debate, specifically relating to both Ayling and Cooper. Referencing their contract situations, the reliable reporter admitted it could be time for Leeds to move on and head in a new direction.

On the current situation at Elland Road, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think so just yet. I think that this season is an important one to keep the group together. I know that Luke Ayling still has got the potential to get a new contract at Leeds still, there's even been some talk about Cooper potentially getting one. “So they're being very careful about trying to maintain an identity and the bond with the fans. But also, they have to be wary that they don't let levels of the squad slip. Because at some point, you do have to consider that these three players aren't at the same level that they once were at Leeds, and that perhaps you're better off moving them on. “But losing all three of them is not a good idea at all. I don't think January will be the time to do this. But at the end of the season, they will have some big calls to make.”

Leeds promotion push to take place without crucial three

Regardless of what happens, it looks like Leeds will play out the remainder of the campaign without Ayling, Cooper and Bamford in their starting 11. But that seems to have worked so far for Leeds, with the expectation they'll continue to push on in the new year.

Following Saturday's crucial clash with Ipswich, it's a Boxing Day trip to Preston North End for the Whites faithful, before West Bromwich Albion visit Elland Road on Friday the 29th of December. That's all before the new year kicks off with a home match against Birmingham City and an FA Cup tie versus Peterborough United.