Leeds United beat Celtic and several European clubs in the race to sign midfielder Ao Tanaka this summer, according to The Athletic.

Elland Road was reportedly considered the best next step for Tanaka in his career, who had opportunities to join Celtic, Denmark’s Midtjylland, and Serie A side Como before setting his sights on a move to England.

The Japanese international, who has a clear personal target of playing in the Champions League, was pursued by several European clubs before he signed a four-year deal with the Whites on deadline day in a deal worth around £3million.

The 25-year-old was one of the final arrivals of the window in a busy summer for Leeds, who were desperate for late reinforcements after losing several first-team stars to Premier League clubs, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray.

Tanaka, alongside left-back Isaac Schmidt, joined on the final day of the window, while the likes of Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, Jayden Bogle, and Joe Rodon arrived earlier in the summer to strengthen Daniel Farke's side as they look to get back to the Premier League.

The Whites have started their promotion campaign with eight points from a possible 12 and sit fourth in the Championship table after four games.

Tanaka Makes Leeds Debut

Shortly after deadline day arrival

Tanaka, who left the 2. Bundesliga as one of the best midfielders in the league, made his debut for Leeds last weekend, coming off the bench for a 10-minute cameo in the 2-0 victory against Hull City.

According to The Athletic, the talented Japanese ace had been on Leeds’ shortlist for a while, with the Whites interested in Tanaka last summer but instead opting for fellow midfielders Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

Praised for his ‘superstar potential’, Tanaka was instrumental in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s push for promotion last season, helping the club finish third in the second tier, before the North Rhine-Westphalia side lost in a play-off battle on penalties to VfL Bochum.

In 36 appearances across all competitions last season, the 25-year-old scored eight goals and registered four assists.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 30 7 4 Bundesliga Playoffs 2 0 0 DFB-Pokal 4 1 0

Reports in Germany claim, however, that Tanaka was not necessarily the first option this summer either, but Leeds’ failure to sign other targets led them to pursue a deal for the Japanese midfielder.

In the closing weeks of the transfer window, Leeds had a £13m bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer rejected, while an offer for Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic was also turned down.

Leeds Deny Offering Joel Piroe

In exchange for Gustavo Hamer

Leeds did not offer striker Joel Piroe to Sheffield United as part of the deal for Gustavo Hamer, journalist Adam Pope has revealed on the BBC's Don't Go To Bed Yet podcast.

The Whites never discussed a swap deal involving Piroe despite their interest in the 27-year-old midfielder, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing the former Coventry star open to a move to Elland Road. However a deal never materialised and he stayed at Bramall Lane.

Hamer enjoyed an impressive start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, scoring two goals and assisting one in the first four appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.