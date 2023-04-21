Leeds United could be forced to get rid of manager Javi Gracia before the end of the season, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Spaniard only arrived at Elland Road in February to replace Jesse Marsch but has overseen some terrible results of late.

Leeds news

Leeds have recently been on the wrong end of some heavy scorelines, losing 6-1 to Liverpool and 5-1 to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson is now extremely worried about his old side.

"Their goal difference was favourable before, now it's taken another hit. Goal difference can almost be another point in a relegation battle," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club (via BBC Sport).

He later went on to add: "There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the moment at the wrong time of the season."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Javi Gracia and Leeds?

If Gracia keeps on losing, O'Rourke thinks Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani may have to get rid of the former Watford manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think they want to make a change, but if results don't improve quickly and they find themselves with no other option, they might have to make a decision on Javi Gracia.

"Obviously, he started quite well with some improved results for Leeds United, but the last two home performances just haven't been good enough, not acceptable either, and are real heavy defeats, which could mentally affect the squad in this relegation dogfight as well."

Should Leeds sack Javi Gracia?

It'd look a bit silly given how late it is in the season and the fact that it wasn't too long ago that Leeds dismissed Marsch.

However, the Yorkshire club can't keep losing games — and by four and five goals — if they want to stay up come May.

Ultimately, if the situation doesn't improve, then Leeds may indeed have to make yet another change in the dugout this term.

They never seemed to be completely sold on Gracia, bringing him to Elland Road on a short-term deal.

With all of that being said, he's shown that he can manage at this level, leading Watford to a finish just outside of the top 10 back in the 2018/19 campaign.

Considering that, you can see why Leeds went for Gracia as they scrambled around for a Marsch replacement. However, right now, it's clearly not working.