Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson hasn’t convinced the Elland Road faithful of his qualities as of yet, journalist Conor McGilligan has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has played in all but one Premier League fixture for the Whites this season.

Leeds news – Brenden Aaronson

Looking to avoid last season’s dice with the drop, former head coach Jesse Marsch was able to sign a flux of his American compatriots during the summer and winter transfer windows.

Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have all made their way through the gates of Elland Road since last May, with the club looking to push on in the Premier League.

However, with Marsch having been relieved of his duties last month, it’s now up to Javi Gracia to guide the Whites to Premier League safety, with Leeds again looking to avoid the drop.

McGilligan has also told GIVEMESPORT that he believes opposition teams are beginning to target Aaronson due to his often poor decision-making when in possession.

And the journalist, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, has suggested that the former Red Bull Salzburg star is struggling with the physical aspect of the league and has been “a bit frantic in the box.”

What has McGilligan said about Leeds and Aaronson?

When speaking about Aaronson’s adaptation to the physicality of the Premier League, McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he's really struggling when it comes to that aspect [physicality], and he’s been a bit frantic in the box.

“I don't think a lot of Leeds fans are convinced about him.

“His price tag is €30m (£26m), and that needs to be paid back at some point. But I think two-thirds of the American experiment are doing okay at the minute.”

How has Aaronson performed for Leeds this season?

Aaronson has played in 77% of available Premier League minutes across 27 appearances in which he has bagged one goal and provided two assists.

The 28-cap United States international will have been hoping to have made a greater impact on the Whites’ survival chances after having hit the back of the net six times whilst laying off ten assists for his teammates in 41 outings for Salzburg last term.

There’s no doubt that, following his hefty transfer fee, the Leeds faithful would have perhaps been hoping for an experienced attacker who could seamlessly adapt to the Premier League.

But given Aaronson’s youthful age, he still has plenty of time to adapt to English football, though the Whites’ immediate focus will be securing their status in the top flight.