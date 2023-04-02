Leeds United won't be able to afford Rodrigo's wages in the Championship, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Should the Whites get relegated this season, O'Rourke expects the forward to be one player who definitely leaves Elland Road in the summer.

Leeds contract news — Rodrigo

Rodrigo's current contract already looks to be a problem for Leeds, with O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, stating that he'll have to take a pay cut if he wants to sign a new deal at the club.

With Leeds' status as a Premier League outfit not secure yet, though, the 32-year-old may hold off from putting pen to paper on an extension.

According to Spotrac, Rodrigo's existing contract is worth £100,000 a week.

The Spain international has been at Leeds since 2020, joining from Valencia in a £26m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Rodrigo's Leeds future?

O'Rourke thinks Rodrigo's wages could become a problem for Leeds and also expects the attacker to attract interest from a lot of clubs in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If they suffer relegation, I can't see Leeds being able to afford his deal in the Championship. And considering how well he has performed this season as well, I'm sure there'll be a number of clubs ready to take him away from Elland Road in the summer if they do suffer relegation."

Will Rodrigo still be at Leeds next season?

If Javi Gracia's men go down, then probably not. Even if Leeds can afford to pay his wages in the Championship, as O'Rourke mentioned, he's likely to have a lot of sides after him.

After all, this is a Spain international who's performed pretty well in the Premier League this season, especially at the beginning of it.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Valencia star scored four goals in his first three games, which included a brace against Southampton.

A lot has changed since then, with Jesse Marsch no longer at Leeds and the club now close to the relegation zone. And if they end up in it and do go down at the conclusion of the campaign, Rodrigo probably won't be the only player they lose.

The Whites have some other really talented players like goalkeeper Illan Meslier and midfielder Tyler Adams. It's not something they have to worry about now, though, and they still have a good chance of staying up with there being multiple teams in this relegation scrap at present.