Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been "difficult to watch" under Sam Allardyce, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Firpo has been heavily criticised for his performances at Leeds, as relegation looms for the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds United transfer news - Junior Firpo

It was an afternoon to forget for Firpo against Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

While Leeds may have escaped from their clash with the Champions League-chasing Magpies boasting an unlikely point, Firpo's performance remained one of the biggest post-match talking points.

As per a report by LeedsLive, Firpo was handed a shocking 3/10 match rating against Newcastle, with some suggesting that might even have been too generous.

The ex-Barcelona man was shown a yellow card midway through the second half, before going on to give away a penalty with a careless handball just 10 minutes later.

Bemusement swept across the stadium and online, as it appeared the handball should've led to a second yellow card for Firpo, who looked to have got away with a blatant sending-off offence.

Instead, it wasn't to matter, as the £60,000-per-week earner was eventually given his marching orders late in the game, having clumsily bundled down Anthony Gordon just outside the Leeds penalty area.

A truly disastrous showing from Firpo, who has been dubbed a liability for Allardyce's side in their relegation dogfight.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Firpo?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor said: "The difficulty for Leeds is they don't really have many better options, at the moment. I think, Firpo, given he’s played for Barcelona, you would be expecting a lot better from him. But it's difficult to watch really, especially for a coach like Allardyce who demands such defensive stability and organisation, when you've got a player as chaotic as Firpo.

"Although, with the red card, it was a stupid foul, but I can give him the benefit of the doubt a little bit because he’s sort of watching the ball. But if you want to keep things tight, he’s not the best defender to have in a relegation battle.”

What next for Firpo and Leeds?

There is every chance that Firpo may have played his last game of the season for Leeds, even if he does return from a one-match suspension in time for the final day.

Forced to sit out this weekend's clash against West Ham United because of his silly red card, Firpo will be available for the Whites' final match of the campaign at Elland Road against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, having done little to show Allardyce he is a dependable option at the back for Leeds, it's unlikely Firpo will be trusted in the starting-11 for what could be a crucial final-day clash.

Instead, it's likely Allardyce will turn to an alternative option - even if his choices are limited - as the former England manager looks to pull off the unlikely and save Leeds from relegation.