Leeds United bringing former player Charlie Taylor back to Elland Road on the final day of the window would 'make sense' according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who expects Daniel Farke to 'try and do something' on Deadline Day at Elland Road.

According to Phil Hay, who is Leeds United's correspondent for The Athletic, the Whites are unlikely to be able to be able to pull off a move to Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor before the transfer deadline.

Speaking on The Square Ball YouTube channel, Hay indicated that Burnley look to be reluctant to let the £25k-a-week earner depart Turf Moor, as he stated: “They like Charlie Taylor and despite what they’ve tried with Taylor and the question being asked of Burnley, Burnley haven’t really shown any inkling or any intention of letting him go. But of course, this is the part of the window where things change rapidly and players themselves start to say, ‘I’m not going to play. I kind of need to go."

Of course, York-born defender Taylor began his career at Leeds United before controversially moving to Burnley in 2017 on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at Elland Road and he made 103 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, registering three goals and 13 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speculation has been rife this summer that Taylor could be set to complete a dramatic return to the Yorkshire-based outfit amid a backdrop of an injury build-up involving left-sided Leeds United defenders Junior Firpo and club captain Liam Cooper.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Glen Kamara (Rangers) Undisclosed Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen) Undisclosed All fees from Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT journalist Crook thinks that Taylor joining Leeds United this window would make 'sense' and believes that Whites boss Farke will aim to secure some additional reinforcements before tonight's deadline.

Crook told GMS: "Charlie Taylor makes sense, I think; he's a good Championship player and I think, obviously, just because of the sheer volume of players they've lost, they're going to try and do something for sure."

Who else could Leeds United bring in or sell on Deadline Day?

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thorton has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he expects Leeds United to target a left-back in the final hours of the transfer window.

Yesterday, it was revealed by Sky Sports Transfer Centre that Leeds United had a bid in the region of £10 million rejected for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Celtic are believed to be adamant that the Denmark international is not for sale and are unlikely to entertain any bids for one of their prize assets between now and the close of play in the market.

Highly-rated Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh has moved on loan to Birmingham City and will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at the Whites' Sky Bet Championship rivals.