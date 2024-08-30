Leeds United have had a whirlwind window with some of their favourite talents departing alongside exciting new recruits coming to Elland Road - and there could still be additions just yet, with reports suggesting that club chiefs are hopeful of signing one more player before the deadline.

Leeds have been incredibly busy in the final few days of the window, with deadline day seeing Ao Tanaka join from Fortuna Dusseldorf - though the nature of the window means that there could be shifting plates throughout, with fans refusing to go to bed until 11pm.

Leeds Fans Told to 'Stay Awake' for Incomings

There could be life before the deadline just yet

Writing in the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth stated that Leeds may not be done in their transfer business just yet - with the club set to keep tabs on attacking positions before the 11pm deadline. He said:

"That might not be the end of their transfer business however. Farke hinted on Thursday that they would continue to 'stay awake' with offensive positions in mind and club chiefs are hopeful of adding a final signing prior to the 11pm deadline."

Leeds Recruitment Has Been Solid Despite Sales

For the players that have left, Leeds have retained some quality

Leeds have seen some of their major stars depart Elland Road this summer, but they still have a squad capable of winning promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier represents a solid young option still, defenders Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo have experience and quality in abundance, whilst midfield talents Ethan Ampadu and Brenden Aaronson show a superb spine - and behind Wilfried Gnonto and Manor Salomon, Leeds could be a real force to be reckoned with over the course of the season.

The quality in the Championship is not quite at the standard it was last time out, and with Leeds being pushed as clear favourites to go up, the Whites could finally end their promotion woes to return to the top-flight.