Leeds United defender Cody Drameh could be set for a 'potential exit' from Elland Road this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Luton Town since January and has become a key player at the Hatters under Rob Edwards.

Leeds United latest news - Cody Drameh

Recently, The Yorkshire Evening Post have revealed that Drameh leaving Leeds United is seen as 'inevitable' by figures inside the club. He is expected to depart before pre-season, despite the Whites keeping a close eye on his progress at Kenilworth Road.

The report also states that Drameh is approaching the final 12 months of his deal, though he doesn't look likely to commit to new terms at Elland Road unless he is promoted to being the first-choice right-back at his parent side.

London-born Drameh has made 13 appearances on loan at promotion-chasing Luton Town and has registered two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Drameh's future, stating: "Luton Town are heading towards the playoffs, Cody Drameh has a year left on his deal at Leeds — they could be open to sell a player that can agree a free transfer in January. He is likely to make a decision on his future right after the playoffs.

What has Dean Jones said about Cody Drameh?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Drameh may look to seek an exit path from Elland Road in the off-season.

Jones told GMS: "It's looking like he wants to see what else is possible for him next season and see what doors will open. It sounds like he might even have a potential offer on the table, so I think he's probably a potential exit."

Should Cody Drameh be kept or sold by Leeds United in the summer?

Drameh has shone on loan at Luton Town this season, earning an average rating of 7.33/10 for his exploits in the Sky Bet Championship, making him the Hatters' most consistent performer overall in 2022/23, according to WhoScored.

FBRef shows that the 21-year-old has also provided a threat in attack, performing 45 shot-creating actions at Luton Town despite only being there since January.

Leeds United pride themselves on giving young players an opportunity; however, Drameh is behind the likes of Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling in the pecking order at Elland Road, making it difficult to foresee him getting many first-team opportunities if both his positions counterparts remain in Yorkshire next season.

Nevertheless, Drameh is a bright talent and it remains to be seen whether he gets an opportunity to stake a claim at Leeds United in 2023/24.