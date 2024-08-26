Leeds United are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons in the final week of the transfer window, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The English defender could soon be set for a reunion with boss Daniel Farke at Elland Road, after rejecting a move to Leeds last summer in favour of a switch to Bournemouth.

An admirer of Aarons, Farke worked with the 24-year-old during his time at Norwich City and has reportedly set his sights on signing the right-back before the transfer deadline.

After overseeing the departures of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara, Farke is keen to bring in reinforcements across the field.

Almeria winger Largie Ramazani became the latest arrival last week, joining the likes of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell, who all made their moves to Elland Road earlier in the window.

After a slow start to their Championship campaign, Leeds picked up their first win of the season on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke Eyes Max Aarons Reunion

The two could reunite after spell at Norwich together

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Aarons is one of the full-backs Leeds are considering in the final week of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old was left out of Bournemouth’s squad for their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, fuelling further speculation over his future at the Vitality Stadium.

Aarons endured an injury-hit campaign under Andoni Iraola last season, being reduced to just 13 starts in the Premier League, with one assist in 1,234 minutes of action.

The versatile right-back was a key member of the Norwich team that earned promotion to the top flight twice under Farke and could soon welcome a reunion with the German tactician.

Despite Jayden Bogle’s arrival earlier in the window, Leeds could bring in more depth on the right side of the defence ahead of the transfer deadline, as Sam Byram’s fitness record remains a point of concern.

Max Aarons Bournemouth Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Goals / assists 0 /1 Pass accuracy 77.5% Progressive passes per 90 3.13 Clearances per 90 1.96 Tackles per 90 2.11 Minutes played 1,234

Solomon Linked with Elland Road Move

Expected to leave Tottenham this week

Leeds United are interested in making a move for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Manor Solomon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Israel international appears to be among the candidates to bolster Daniel Farke’s attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30.

According to Romano, Solomon is expected to depart Spurs in the final days of the window but prioritises staying in England, after arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk on loan to Fulham in 2022.

The 25-year-old made just five appearances under Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League last season before suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in September.

A subject of interest for several Premier League clubs, Solomon was also reportedly eyed by Wolves, Brighton and Leicester, who were all considering signing him on a temporary deal.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.