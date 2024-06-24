Highlights Leeds could be forced to sell winger Crysencio Summerville amid financial concerns.

Brighton, Chelsea and Liverpool have all shown interest in the Dutchman before.

Summerville is coming off an impressive Championship season, scoring 20 goals.

Leeds United could be forced to sell winger Crysencio Summerville this transfer window as the club look to raise funds after an unsuccessful promotion attempt, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds, who are looking to balance financial losses reaching £106million, are looking to offload multiple players this summer.

The Whites have already cashed in on the likes of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra previously, but Jacobs suggests they still need to bring in a ‘significant’ amount to avoid breaching EFL’s spending rules.

Summerville, who enjoyed a stellar season under Daniel Farke, has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton.

The 22-year-old was voted as the Championship Player of the Season after registering 29 goal contributions in 46 appearances for Leeds.

Leeds 'Need' to Raise Funds

Summerville linked with an exit

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Leeds are likely to lose Summerville after an unsuccessful promotion push:

“He has never tried to force his way out of Leeds, but there's always been an appreciation at the end of the season if Leeds were not up, that he'd be susceptible to a move, and part of that is just the fact that Leeds need to raise funds. “This idea that it has to be £100 million is a little bit high, according to sources I speak to, because it doesn't factor in the fact that Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have moved to Bournemouth. “It is going to be reflected on this next set of financial books, and therefore the number that Leeds would need to bring in is a little bit lower, but it's still significant and Luis Sinisterra might get you somewhere close to half the number that they need.”

Adams joined Bournemouth last summer in a £23million deal, while Sinisterra is set to follow soon for around £20million after spending last season on loan with the Cherries.

Leeds to Reward Summerville

They ‘respect’ his promotion efforts

Jacobs suggests Leeds feel they need to award Summerville with a summer move as they appreciate his efforts in an unsuccessful push for Premier League promotion:

“Leeds may well be forced to sell and they have to also reward the player for his loyalty and his professionalism, and if now he wants to go, I don't think that Leeds would stand in his way at the right price because they respect the fact that he did everything in his power to try and get Leeds promoted.”

Summerville, who joined Leeds in 2020 from Feyenoord, has made 89 senior appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and registering 12 assists.

Last week, GMS reported that Brighton had made the first move to sign the Dutchman and started initial talks with Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.