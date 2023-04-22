Leeds United could face a "Jesse Marsch scenario" come the end of the season should Javi Gracia guide the team to Premier League safety, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jesse Marsch stayed on as Leeds manager after finishing 17th and narrowly avoiding relegation last season, before eventually being sacked by the club in February - with the team again in danger of going down. The American had replaced fan favourite Marcelo Bielsa in February of the previous year but failed to improve on their position of 16th in the league table at the time of his appointment.

Leeds United news - Javi Gracia

Marsch's replacement, Javi Gracia, has only won three of his nine games in charge and similarly, has not managed to lift Leeds United significantly in the table. They currently sit in 16th place with seven games remaining and have just a two-point cushion between themselves and Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Worse still, Gracia's side have been drubbed 5-1 and 6-1 in back-to-back home games by Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively. Their defensive frailty is not dissimilar to the end of Bielsa's own reign, with 17 goals conceded in four straight defeats the straw that broke the camel's back then - even if, at the time, they were still out of the relegation zone.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds United and Javi Gracia?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think first he has to keep them in the Premier League. And if he keeps them in the Premier League, we might see a scenario as with Jesse Marsh, who was under pressure, where staying up is ultimately the aim. If you fulfil the aim, then from the manager's point of view, he would argue that he's still there and in the mix [for the job permanently].

Should Javi Gracia remain at the club if they avoid relegation?

In short, no. Unless there is a drastic improvement in the performances between now and the end of the season, this will ultimately be a Leeds team that can consider themselves relatively fortunate to beat the drop. That won't matter, however, if they manage it. If Gracia does keep Leeds up, he can consider it a job well done and move on to find another relatively short-term position as he has done at Rubin Kazan, Watford, Valencia, Al-Sadd and with Leeds.

It is telling that of those clubs, only Watford kept him for longer than a season: a stay that ended with the club at the bottom of the table and his abrupt sacking. Fine as a relegation firefighter, Gracia is not the manager Leeds need for their long-term project.