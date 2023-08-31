Leeds United made a £10m offer for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed whether they will be able to prise him away from the Scottish side, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club could need additional bodies in the middle of the park after losing some key players.

Leeds United transfer news – Latest

Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw, Brenden Aaronson, and Tyler Adams have all gone through the exit door at Elland Road this summer, leaving Leeds short of midfield options. Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have recently joined the club, but the former could also be used in a centre-back role this season. With very little time left before the window slams shut, Daniel Farke and his recruitment team will be working tirelessly to try to find the right reinforcements.

One player who the Championship side are clearly keen on bringing to Elland Road is Celtic midfielder O’Riley, with Sky Sports reporting that Leeds have seen a £10m bid rejected. The Danish youth international is a key player at Celtic Park, starting more league games than any other outfielder last season, as per FBref. Understandably, Celtic will be desperate to keep hold of him this close to the window closing.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Leeds’ pursuit of the Hounslow-born man.

What has Jones said about Leeds and O’Riley?

Jones has suggested that Leeds’ offer won’t even be close to tempting for the Scottish Premiership side. The journalist adds that he’s a player who is worth more than £10m to Celtic, but Leeds could return one more time to try to prise him away.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The offer for Matt O'Riley from Leeds just doesn't seem close to being tempting. He's a player worth a lot more than £10m to them right now, especially as they re-stabilise for this season and look for a player that can give them drive. He's 22, starts every week, it would be a disaster to lose him at this late stage of the window.

“I don't mind Leeds trying their luck because I think it's actually pretty good profiling in terms of finding a player that can help get them out of the division. But I don't see they are going to get him with that kind of offer. They've been digging into this for a week, so maybe they'll return one more time. Celtic will just hope this hasn't unsettled him and gets him thinking about possibilities back in England right now."

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Leeds?

Leeds are expected to be busy for the remainder of the window, with Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Farke and his recruitment team had hoped to sign five players in the final few days. With Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev signing on the dotted line and Glen Kamara close, we could see a couple more through the door. Jones suggested that one player who is a target for the Yorkshire club is Ola Solbakken. Leeds fans will be desperately hoping this isn’t a replacement for an outgoing star on the wing, and instead a potential signing to add further competition throughout the squad.