Leeds United could be set to stunningly sack manager Daniel Farke, according to reports - despite the German boss winning promotion back to the Premier League earlier this week, with the West Yorkshire club sitting top of the Championship table.

A relentless 6-0 win over Stoke City on Monday afternoon saw Leeds with one foot in the Premier League door, and Burnley's 2-1 win over Sheffield United hours later saw them mathematically promoted alongside the Clarets, meaning that the Whites avoided the play-offs for the second year running, where they lost out to Southampton in last year's final. Farke, as it stands, is set for a return to the top-flight - though his preparations may be cut short, amid stunning revelations that he could be on his way out for another boss.

The report by the Daily Mail states that, despite winning promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Farke on Monday, the Whites could sack the German as new owners, 49ers Enterprises, 'harbour reservations' that the former Norwich City gaffer is the man to ensure a 'vital' top-flight survival.

No final decision has been made, and there is an awareness that such a controversial move could backfire amongst fans. But other candidates are being examined in what is a huge moment in the club's long-term future - including a stunning link to Jose Mourinho.

Farke twice took Norwich City up to the Premier League, recording 94 and 97 points respectively as he was hailed as a Canaries hero - though two shocking campaigns in which the Carrow Road outfit garnered just 21 and 22 points across two campaigns saw Farke struggle to make the grade in the Premier League as he was sacked in place of Dean Smith.

As a result, 49ers Enterprises could opt for another gaffer, but they won't pull the trigger until they have a new boss lined up as a 'foregone conclusion'. Of course, whoever is in the hot seat will face the difficult task of keeping a promoted side in the top-flight, with all six sides from the previous campaigns having failed to do so, barring an Ipswich Town miracle in the event that they win all of their games whilst West Ham United lose their remaining five.