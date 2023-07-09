Leeds United striker target Emmanuel Dennis could score the goals to give them an instant return to the Premier League, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Forest’s bulging roster meant the Nigerian marksman’s game time took a knock, but a move to the Whites could offer him a lifeline.

Leeds transfer news – Emmanuel Dennis

Leeds only recently named Daniel Farke as their new manager and have made no summer signings; so it’s safe to say they haven’t endured the greatest of windows so far.

The club are also in the midst of a takeover, which may be detrimental to the transfer business they are able to conduct, though Sky Sports have confirmed the 49ers Enterprises have concluded a deal to purchase the Yorkshire-based outfit.

As Farke’s first order of business in charge, swapping a struggling Patrick Bamford for Dennis, who has his youthful aura on his side, would not be the worst idea following links last month.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds and Emmanuel Dennis?

On the idea that Leeds are looking to sign the 25-year-old, Jones was optimistic that his prospective arrival could boost their chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The transfer insider believes his goal threat could prove to be a key part of their push for promotion.

He said: “I mean, Emmanuel Dennis would be great. I think that is exactly the sort of player that can get you the goals to get straight back to the Premier League.”

What would Emmanuel Dennis bring to Leeds?

Dennis enjoyed his season in the Premier League, although he struggled to hit the ground running, despite impressing in England’s first tier the season prior.

While plying his trade for Watford, Dennis racked up 10 goals and a further six assists in 37 appearances, but his record suffered upon his arrival at Forest.

But his impressive tally did not help steer the Hornets away from succumbing to the drop.

Before his £20m move to Forest, the 10-goal striker was subject to interest from Everton, though it seems they were deterred by his previous club’s valuation (via MailOnline).

He only managed two goals and two assists in the 2022/23 season, but Jones still believes his proven knack of netting goals in the league below would make this a ‘great’ switch for both the club and the player.

However, his Fbref numbers illustrate he is a front-footed presser as he won 2.13 tackles, made 1.63 blocks and won 1.63 aerial duels per 90.

Granted, Dennis has not set the league alight since his move but a chance of reviving his career in a league of less quality may be the right decision for all parties, especially with Jones’ judgement that he’s ‘exactly the sort of player that can get you goals’.