Leeds United would be ‘heading towards disaster’ with a situation that could become ‘dangerous’ if they tried to bring in another manager to emulate Marcelo Bielsa's style, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A Sam Allardyce-led Leeds side were unable to retain their Premier League status and succumbed to the drop in fine final-day fashion.

Leeds manager news

Allardyce was Leeds’ choice of manager in the hopes the veteran coach would steer them away from the drop.

However, even the English coach – known for his success at relegation-threatened clubs – could not keep the Yorkshire-based outfit afloat.

Back in the 2019/20 season, Leeds stormed the second division by ten points and enjoyed a ninth-place finish on their return to the promised land, but things have turned sour since as they have now plummeted back down.

Their 16-year stint away from the Premier League was ended under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa as he instilled a defensively-minded strategy which was adored by the Elland Road faithful.

Now, with the lovable Argentine coach out of the picture, Jones believes that Leeds are in need of a brand-new identity and that it’s almost impossible to replicate what Bielsa built at the club.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds’ managerial situation?

Jones has insisted that as long as Leeds continue to attempt to emulate Marco Bielsa’s style of play, things will not begin to improve.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I just think it becomes dangerous. If you keep harping back to find a new version of something that works, then you’re just heading towards disaster to be honest. I mean it’s almost impossible to replicate what Bielsa built at Leeds. And anytime anybody tries to do that, the flaws will be picked out in it, they’ll be constantly asked about it and it won’t work.”

How will Leeds fare in the Championship?

Joining the pairing of Southampton and Leicester, Leeds face the drop to the Championship after a substandard season, largely under the watch of American-born boss Jesse Marsch.

Interim boss Allardyce has some stern words for the Leeds board following their 4-1 defeat on the final day as he fears for the worst for his side’s dreams to bounce back to the first tier.

“There is a lot of work to be done here next season, even in the Championship.” said the 68-year-old.

They’ll be looking to make the climb back up, but this is easier said than done, especially with some top stars already peering towards the exit door.

Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the in-demand trio of Rodrigo, Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto could be departing the club this summer.

These prospective exits could make the task at hand larger than first thought, but it also means they are set up for a busy transfer window, not least with their managerial issues.