Leeds United look to bounce back following a truly diabolical campaign last time out, which saw the Yorkshire side relegated from the Premier League.

The last time the Lilywhites found themselves in this position, it took them 16 years to return to the promised land. Hoping to avoid the same fate under new manager Daniel Farke, the Elland Road tenants will want to make the upcoming season as painless, drama-free, and enjoyable as possible.

With promotion back to the Premier League the club's primary ambition, how will the starting XI take shape on the first day of the season when Leeds take on Cardiff City?

GK - Alexander Nubel

There was always “something about” Illan Meslier. Whether it was the fact he looked like a modern, progressive goalkeeper, with a rangy, flexible build or the fact he was good with his feet, so his contemporary nature was firmly aligned with Bielsa-ball.

Now in the second tier of English football, it has become apparent that Meslier's contract contains some form of related clause, and Chelsea and Tottenham have been mooted as potential admirers.

That's perhaps why Daniel Farke and Leeds’ recruitment team are reportedly in the market for a new pair of hands, and Bayern Munich’s 6 foot 4 shot-stopper Alexander Nubel could be the answer according to German news outlet, Bild.

RB - Luke Ayling

Luke Ayling has become an unmistakeable figure in Leeds’ squad since joining from Bristol City in 2016.

Currently the club’s longest-serving player, the skipper will likely remain at Elland Road next term where his experience and know-how of how to get out of the notoriously tricky second-tier will be invaluable.

Youngster Cody Drameh had a compelling campaign at Luton last term, and looks set to challenge the veteran right-back.

CB - Ethan Ampadu

There was substantial fanfare around Ethan Ampadu after he emerged as a hot-prospect coming out of Chelsea’s Academy.

While the Wales international’s once highly-regarded talents remain to be seen, at 22 years old, there’s still plenty of room for development, and the Championship might just be the perfect place to kickstart his career.

A series of mediocre loan moves to Venezia, Sheffield United, and Spezia may have instilled more in the player than meets the eye, so dipping into the second tier having now made the permanent switch to Leeds could be a watershed moment for the Welshman.

CB - Charlie Cresswell

The 20-year-old centre-half will be like a new signing next season having spent the year on loan in the Big Smoke.

The 6’2 defender had a baptism of fire while down at the Lions’ Den, a.k.a Millwall. Bringing Championship pedigree back to Elland Road, as well as the title of under-21 European Champion, the England prospect featured in 28 Millwall games last season, bagging a very tidy five goals and eight clean sheets.

LB - Leo Fur Hjelde

Most Lilywhites will be praying with everything they have that they don’t see Junior Firpo’s name crop up in any of next season’s team announcements, such was the dismal, nature of his performances last season.

Pascal Struijk is the obvious choice next term, having slotted in at full-back while Firpo was out injured, however, but it's by no means his natural position.

It could well be left to Norwegian Leo Fur Hjelde to fill the void down the left flank. The defender enjoyed half a season at relegation-threatened Rotherham during the 2022-23 campaign, and he may be called upon if Firpo and Struijk remain unconvincing.

CM - Edouard Michut

A name that may ring a few bells is young Frenchman, Edouard Michut. The centre-midfielder rose through the ranks at the PSG Academy, before being blooded at the Parc des Princes while playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos.

A young man of quite the junior pedigree, the moppy-haired, technically gifted playmaker went out on loan to Sunderland last season, where he played 28 times under Tony Mowbray.

Despite being a slow-burner at the Stadium of Light, the slender, agile, and jinky young star displayed glimpses of true finesse, and showed what he could be capable of if he was given an elongated run of games without injury.

Leeds have been linked with taking him from PSG this summer, and the 20-year-old would simultaneously mark an investment in the future, but also a solution for the present, with the midfielder said to be "open-minded" to a move.

CM - Glen Kamara

Following the closure of a four-and-a-half-year chapter at Glasgow Rangers, midfielder, Glen Kamara has been given the green light to leave the Scottish side should the right offer come in.

After chalked up 193 appearances for the Gers, the Finnish international certainly isn't finished... he's only 27.

On the hunt for a new club, Kamara certainly won't have a lack of potential suitors. Leeds are reputedly one of them, and he could be the ideal candidate to line-up alongside the less experienced, and more offensively-minded head of Michut.

RW - Crysencio Summerville

With a name like Crysencio, it was written in the stars that the Dutch right-winger was going to be a dazzling footballer, having subsequently built his reputation on dizzying trickery, and outrageous skill.

Joining from Feyenoord in 2020, the forward featured 28 times last term, finding the net on four occasions and teeing up his teammates on two. It was hardly surprising that old boss, Jesse March claimed that he was a "special young man" .

CAM - Wilfred Gnonto

Arguably the most in-demand player on the current Leeds roster is Italian winger Wilfred Gnonto.

The 19-year-old was a revelation last season, and his unbelievable talent with the ball at his feet, with his direct running, and the ease with which he takes defenders on has amassed a number of admirers around the footballing world. While top-flight clubs are still lingering, Leeds could still to keep hold of their wildcard.

LW - Jack Harrison

Entering the peak of his career, Jack Harrison finished runner-up in the BBC'S Leeds Player of the Season poll last season, a testament to how well-regarded the ex-City man is at Elland Road. According to Yorkshire outlet, Leeds Live, the Yorkshire club are confident of keeping the player on the books next term.

ST - Patrick Bamford

Coming off the back of a disastrous campaign, both collectively and personally, Patrick Bamford will be looking to right the wrongs of last term and silence the doubters.

It was only two years ago that the former Chelsea forward was called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, after a season where he netted 17 league goals and registered eight assists.

Having already demonstrated his worth in front of goal, injuries permitting, the 29-year-old striker will be looking to add to his 61-goal Championship tally.