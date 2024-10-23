Former West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate’s move to Leeds United fell through due to concerns over his financial demands, journalist James Marshment has revealed.

The former Nottingham Forest man has been without a club since leaving the City Ground in June. Last week, he came close to joining the Whites, but the potential move collapsed under unfortunate circumstances for Daniel Farke’s side.

Enduring an injury crisis, Leeds are missing several key first-team players, including Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, and are now targeting a free transfer to bolster their options in midfield.

The Whites have reportedly considered several options already, including former Arsenal ace Francis Coquelin and Joshua Guilavogui, who is also without a club since leaving Mainz at the end of last season.

Kouyate was also reportedly in the mix, but Marshment has now revealed the reason behind his failed move to Elland Road, suggesting his salary demands played a part:

“[Leeds] had looked at a possible deal for former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate. That move, though, fell through last week amid claims over his financial demands.”

With Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka currently the only fit midfielders available for Farke, Leeds are expected to add another name to their ranks fairly soon, with Guilavogui strongly under consideration.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the seven-cap French international can also play in central defence, providing Farke with multiple options for utilising the 34-year-old in the long term.

Guilavogui spent the majority of his career at Wolfsburg and has 218 Bundesliga appearances to his name, along with 14 goal involvements.

Last year, the experienced midfielder signed a one-year deal with fellow German side Mainz, where he made 12 appearances across all competitions.

According to Marshment, Guilavogui attended Leeds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Elland Road on Friday, which saw them climb to third in the Championship table.

Joshua Guilavogui Mainz Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 86.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 0.89 Tackles per 90 3.33 Blocks per 90 2.89 Minutes played 408

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.