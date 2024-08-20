Leeds United have been dealt a major blow in their chase to sign Norwich star Jonathan Rowe after Marseille tabled a fresh bid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have shown an interest in the winger after losing Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in recent weeks, and Daniel Farke is interested in the 23-year-old as a top target.

But they have faced competition from Ligue 1 giants Marseille for his signature and the French outfit have now tabled a fresh third offer worth around £13.5million, leaving Leeds in the dust in their chase.

Leeds Dealt Major Jonathan Rowe Blow

Winger wants move to Marseille instead

With the transfer window reaching the latter stages, the urgency that Leeds need to complete their business in has risen recently.

After losing Summerville to West Ham and Rutter in a shock move to Brighton, the Elland Road club are desperate to bring in new attacking additions to bolster Farke's squad.

The 49ers had been confident of sealing a deal for Rowe after holding talks with the Canaries, but according to Romano the player is pushing for a move to Marseille instead and a third bid has now been tabled by Roberto Di Zerbi's side as they look to strengthen their attack.

The deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy worth a total of £13.5million, and the expectation is that a deal will now be completed before the transfer deadline passes on August 30th.

Jonathan Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Jonathan Rowe Shots on target percentage 42.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 39.6 Shots 2.47 Shots on target 1.06 Blocks 1.01 Goals 0.53 Expected goals 0.23

Rowe is in the final 12 months of his contract at Carrow Road and was described as "incredible" by boss David Wagner for his form last season, which saw him register 13 goals and three assists in the Championship in 2023/24.

Daniel James, Brenden Aaronson and Wilfried Gnonto are currently the only winger options for the season for Daniel Farke to choose from, however they need more additions with the Championship season due to begin this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Rowe scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 36 appearances for Norwich in 2023/24.

Daniel Farke Wants Four Signings

Manuel Benson is a major target too

As well as additions in attack, manager Farke has made it clear that he needs more signings in defence and midfield too before the transfer window closes, with four signings eyed.

The boss admitted that he wants more cover in the full-back positions having lost Luke Ayling, Archie Gray, Connor Roberts, Rasmus Kristensen and Jamie Shackleton this summer, while a new midfielder is also a priority after losing Glen Kamara, Marc Roca and Gray.

So far this summer they have signed Jayden Bogle at right-back and Joe Rothwell has joined on loan in midfield. In attack the club are targeting a number of players, with Burnley star Manuel Benson seen as a top target as he is expected to leave Turf Moor before the deadline and Jack Clarke also of interest.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored.