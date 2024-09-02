Leeds United did not ultimately make a firm offer for Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer, although they did enquire about the player, according to TEAMtalk.

Hamer impressed in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, despite Sheffield United enduring a miserable campaign, netting five goals in 38 appearances in all competitions as the Blades lost their top flight status. The glimpses of quality shown were enough to prompt interest from Leeds, who identified the Brazilian-born man as an ideal replacement for Georginio Rutter, who joined Brighton in a £40 million deal.

Reports emerged suggesting Leeds had made a £15 million offer for Hamer, a move which the player was keen on accepting. However, TEAMTalk have revealed that no such offer was submitted, although the two clubs did engage in negotiations over a potential deal for the former Netherlands under-21 international.

Leeds Wanted to Sign Hamer

Sheffield United wanted £18m

In an eventful summer transfer window at Elland Road, Leeds lost star players Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray to Brighton, West Ham and Tottenham respectively. Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka were acquired to replace the two positions Gray had filled, while both Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon were brought in to succeed Summerville.

However, the number ten position vacated by Rutter was ultimately left unfulfilled by incoming players. Hamer was pinpointed as the successor to the departed Frenchman, with the West Yorkshire outfit reportedly offering their South Yorkshire counterparts Joel Piroe in a swap deal for the former Coventry man, a proposal Leeds have denied.

TEAMtalk report that the Whites launched an enquiry into Hamer's availability, in an attempt to 'establish the parameters' of a deal for the playmaker. However, the Championship side did not make a firm offer for the 27-year-old, with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reportedly taking offence to the purported proposal made involving Piroe.

While the two clubs were locked in talks for a few days, the asking price of £18 million is said to have eventually deterred Leeds from making a concerted effort to sign the player. Daniel Farke is understood to have been very keen on the potential addition of Hamer, although admitted that signing a traditional number 10 'was not easy' in the market, and that he was delighted with the business that his club did pull off.

Despite not finding a direct replacement for Rutter, adding Ramazani, Solomon, Tanaka and defender Isaac Schdmit before the deadline represents good business for Farke.

Hamer's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 1.52 Key Passes Per 90 2.17 Expected Assists Per 90 0.14

Leeds Have Enjoyed a Positive Start to the Season

The club sit on eight points

Despite the exodus of star players and the instability this caused during pre-season, Leeds are still among the favourites to secure a return to the Premier League from the Championship this season, and have enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign. After a frantic 3-3 draw on opening day at Elland Road against newly promoted Portsmouth, and a disappointing stalemate with West Brom at the Hawthorns, the Whites have won two on the bounce without conceding.

Goals from Mateo Joseph and Piroe saw off Hull City on the weekend, and sent Leeds fourth in the second division after four games.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/08/2024