Leeds United fans have had a tough summer in terms of their favourite players leaving the club, having overseen the Premier League departures of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and the impending departure of Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion which will likely be announced in the coming days - but they could be given a slight reprieve with reports linking them with striker Jusef Erabi.

The Whites failed to win promotion having fallen short in the Championship play-off final last season to Southampton, and the full effects of that are being felt with a number of departures already in the summer - but with huge money coming in, they have seemingly earmarked Erabi as one of their major targets.

Leeds 'Discussions Ongoing' to Land Erabi

The striker has been in good form for Hammarby

The report from Marc Mechenoua of Le Parisien suggests that both Leeds and Norwich City are in the market for Erabi, with the player being on the shortlist of the Championship duo.

There are talks ongoing for his services, and the clubs have been informed of the price tag that it would take to land the Allsvenskan man - who would cost in the region of €10million (£8.5million) should both clubs comply with Hammarby's asking prices.

Leeds United's major departures - summer transfer window, 2024/25 Player New club Price tag (£m) Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur 40m Crysencio Summerville West Ham United 25m Georginio Rutter Brighton and Hove Albion 40m Marc Roca Real Betis 4m Glen Kamara Stade Rennais 8.4m

The striker has notched four goals in 11 appearances in the Swedish top-flight, alongside three goals in five games in all competitions - and at the age of just 21, he could be a decent signing to make for the Swedish sides. He has previously been described as "powerful and prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

18 goals in 60 appearances for Hammarby is a solid return for such a young player, as was the 16 goals in 46 games for their youth side, and with recruitment in dire need of joining the club given this month's sales, Leeds will need to beat Norwich to his signing if they are to avoid disappointment.

Leeds Have Lost Their Main Stars

The Whites have a huge couple of weeks to replace their stars

Leeds do face a huge task in replacing not only last season's Championship Player of the Season in Summerville after he joined West Ham for £25million, but also Rutter - who under the radar, chipped in with 16 assists alone in the Championship season with a further seven goals spread across the normal campaign and the play-offs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erabi has three goals in five appearances for Sweden's youth teams.

Wilfried Gnonto remaining at the club is at least a saving grace for now, but the Italian continues to be linked away with a move to Everton and that would leave only Daniel James, Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and the untested Mateo Joseph as their forward options - meaning that goals and attacking output being brought in is essential for Farke if the German is to have the Whites anywhere near the top end of the table next season.

The 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on the opening day gave a slight warning as to what could happen without recruitment, but their 3-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup was certainly riddled with warning and in a bid to avoid a huge crumble at the start of the campaign, the introduction of Erabi could be vital not only on the pitch, but off the pitch for fans' confidence.

Related Darren Bent 'Shocked' Wilfried Gnonto is Still at Leeds Darren Bent is 'shocked' that Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto hasn't completed a move away.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-08-24.