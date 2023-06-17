Leeds United handing Rodrigo a low relegation release clause was an "absolute error of judgment", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

It is being reported that the striker can leave Elland Road for just £3m this summer after the Whites' demotion to the Championship, and Jones thinks they have had a shocker if it is true.

Leeds transfer news — Rodrigo

According to one Spanish outlet, clubs only have to offer £3m if they want to sign Rodrigo because of a clause in his contract that has now become active following Leeds' relegation.

It could now see the Yorkshire club lose millions after they bought the 32-year-old from Valencia for £26m back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.

If such a clause in Rodrigo's contract really does exist, it would not be a shock to see several teams try to take advantage of it.

He was excellent for Leeds last season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for his side, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Rodrigo and Leeds?

Jones thinks Leeds may have potentially made a huge blunder here.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, yeah, if it is £3m, it's an absolute error of judgement in terms of finding themselves in a situation where that can actually be triggered. So I'm sure Leeds fans are hopeful that that doesn't come through.

"Whether or not you think Rodrigo is the answer to your problems next season is one thing, but letting him leave at such a low amount is another."

How big of a blow would it be for Leeds to lose Rodrigo?

It would be huge. And even if that £3m relegation release clause does not exist, it would still be a bit of a surprise if he ended up staying at Leeds.

Rodrigo is a Spain international who showed last season that he can score goals in the Premier League.

It means the former Valencia man could be quite a useful asset to have in the Championship next term, but it also makes interest from top-flight outfits likely.

Ultimately, based on what he showed during the 2022/23 campaign, Rodrigo is the kind of forward who could help Leeds win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, it looks like whoever replaces Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road dugout next term will probably have to get by without him.