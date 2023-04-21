The Premier League season is coming to a close, and football fans could be in for one of the most entertaining relegation run-ins seen in years.

No team is mathematically down as of yet, and just six points separate bottom of the table Southampton from Leeds United in 16th place.

It could take just a few results for the table to swing in the favour of another team, so we have had a look at the relegation run-in for each of the bottom five and have previewed their final matches of the 2022/23 season.

Southampton's Premier League future looks in big trouble

BBC Sport gave them just a 27% chance of surviving the drop back in March, and little has changed to reduce that percentage.

A big victory over Chelsea should have given them the impetus to kick on and put a run together, but just one other win against Leicester City has followed since then.

To make matters worse, Ruben Selles’ side have an insanely tough relegation run-in, with matches against Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, and Liverpool still to go.

Given all of the above, it would take a big change of fortunes for them to stay up, meaning that their 11-year stay in the top-flight looks set to come to an end.

Southampton, then, might already be fighting a losing battle against the drop, but what about the other sides scrapping to avoid relegation to the second tier?

Below we've taken a look at the run-ins of Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City as each look to preserve their Premier League status.

Premier League relegation 2022/23: Fixture Comparison

Leicester - 25 points (19th place)

Leicester's remaining fixtures: Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

Leicester’s form is as close to relegation worthy as one might expect. Four losses in a row and just four points from a maximum of 30 in their last ten matches.

No wonder the atmosphere became so hostile following their loss to Bournemouth – fans are clearly worried.

But unlike Southampton, who are just two points below the Foxes, Leicester’s cause for optimism lies in their upcoming games.

They have the most six-pointers in their relegation run-in than anyone else, with vital matches against fellow battlers Leeds and Everton coming up.

Win those and fear will start to dissipate.

And they have winnable games outside of those, especially against Wolves and West Ham, two teams not too far from the relegation zone themselves.

Also, this is the same team that stuck four goals past Tottenham in their last league win of the season – so big wins against Liverpool and Newcastle are not completely out of question either.

With quality players like James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans to call upon, the former Premier League champions could yet maintain their top-flight status.

Nottingham Forest - 27 points (18th place)

Nottingham Forest's remaining fixtures: Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Crystal Palace (A)​​​​​​​

Winless in 10 games, last victory back at the start of February against Leeds. It feels like the writing might be on the wall for Steve Cooper and his men.

The troubling thing to keep in mind is that they arguably have the most difficult relegation run-in as well.

League leaders Arsenal travel to the Midlands for the penultimate game of the season, while form teams like Brighton and Brentford host the Reds this month.

And that is without mentioning their matches against underperforming sides like Chelsea and Liverpool.

Those two games should not terrify them though, given that they beat the Reds earlier this season and secured a draw against Chelsea.

That fixture against Southampton at the start of May is massive, but you do fear that Forest could fail to win another game until the season’s end.

Everton - 27 points (17th place)

Everton's remaining fixtures: Crystal Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)​​​​​​​

It pays to have an experienced head in the dugout during times like these, and Everton are lucky to have Sean Dyche at the helm.

The former Burnley boss has been in a couple of relegation dogfights during his time in the top flight, keeping his former club up by six points in 2017 and by one place in 2021.

And while stupid red cards certainly won't help their cause, Everton will need all his managerial nous if they want to avoid getting dragged down.

The Toffees have recorded just two wins from their last ten games, and are level on points with Forest who are below them only on goal difference.

But their relegation run-in is slightly less tricky than that of their rivals, with Newcastle, Brighton and Man City posing the biggest problems.

Leicester away is a massive chance to pick up points, and games against Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are all chances to move clear of the bottom three.

Everton just about survived last season under Frank Lampard, and they will be hoping to play their 70th consecutive season in England’s top division next year.

Leeds United - 29 points (16th place)

Leeds' remaining fixtures: Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H)

You never can tell with Leeds United.

One minute, they’re beating Nottingham Forest and putting four past Wolves. The next, Crystal Palace put five past them before Liverpool hit them for six.

And, given how poor they looked against the Reds, Javi Gracia’s side could be in real trouble.

That relegation run-in does not get any easier, with matches against Newcastle, Man City and Tottenham yet to come, teams either looking to secure places in European competitions or win the league.

But the Whites’ salvation lies in the three games against Bournemouth, West Ham, and Leicester, teams in and around them at the foot of the table.

Those matches will be decisive – pick nine points up, and Leeds should secure their stay in the Premier League for another year.

It’s hard to see where else the wins will come from if they can't get the job done against their fellow strugglers.