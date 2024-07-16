Highlights Leeds United target Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle at right-back

The Whites are keen to replace Archie Gray, who joined Tottenham last month.

Bogle has reportedly informed Sheffield United he will not extend his contract beyond 2025.

Leeds United have identified Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle as a replacement for Archie Gray, according to The Athletic.

Gray’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur and Connor Roberts’ return to Burnley earlier in the transfer window left the Whites short of options at right-back.

Daniel Farke’s side are now eyeing Bogle, who impressed for the Blades last season, making 36 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions.

The right-back has attracted interest from several English clubs, while Leeds are thought to be pushing most aggressively for his signature this summer.

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United have already rejected two bids from Leeds, around the £4million mark, to sign Bogle, who has entered the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane.

Reportedly, Bogle is keen on joining Leeds this summer and has informed Sheffield United he will not be extending his stay beyond 2025.

Leeds Interested in Bogle

A player who ‘fits the profile’

According to The Athletic, Sheffield United defender Bogle is ‘a player who fits the profile’ Leeds are considering this summer:

“Leeds are also interested in Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle. The departure of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window leaves Leeds light at right-back and Bogle, 23, is a player who fits the profile they are considering this summer.”

The England Under-20 international, who has been described as 'fantastic', joined Sheffield United from Derby County in 2020 and was handed a one-year contract extension last year.

GMS have reported previously that the Blades would be willing to sanction the move at around £7million – far off Leeds’ valuation of the right-back.

Daniel Farke is understood to be an admirer of the right-back, who can be utilised in multiple areas across the right flank – last season, he made 21 league appearances in midfield.

Jayden Bogle Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Appearances 34 Goals 3 Pass accuracy 70.7% Tackles per 90 2.13 Interceptions per 90 1.03

Bogle’s efforts were not enough to help Sheffield United avoid the drop and a last-place finish in the Premier League.

The Blades accumulated just 16 points throughout their campaign, conceding 104 goals in the process, the worst result in the league's history.

Newcastle Interested in Summerville

Brighton ‘have taken a look’

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds star winger Crysencio Summerville, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman faces concrete interest from multiple Premier League sides this summer after impressing in the second division last season and picking up the Championship Player of the Year award.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested that Brighton have also ‘taken a look’ at Summerville, who could still be on Chelsea’s radar.

The Blues have recently missed out on Michael Olise, who decided to leave Crystal Palace for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Jacobs suggests it will be ‘a surprise if somebody doesn't make a formal offer’ for Summerville by the end of the transfer window, as Leeds are still hopeful of keeping their forward beyond the summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.