Leeds United have been told they must return with a 'mega offer' if they want to sign Dejan Ljubicic this summer, according to BILD.

The Whites had a £3.4million bid rejected for the Cologne midfielder earlier in the summer transfer window, as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new Championship season.

Elland Road has seen several stars leave after the team failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season following defeat to Southampton in the playoff final, and the manager has made Ljubicic a top target to come in and strengthen the side.

Leeds United Must Make Mega Offer for Ljubicic

Cologne don't want to sell

Leeds saw their midfield massively weakened during the summer as wonderkid Archie Gray traded the white shirt of his boyhood club for the white of Tottenham in the Premier League, while Glen Kamara moved to Rennes after just one season and Jamie Shackleton was released at the end of his contract.

Joe Rothwell has joined the club on loan from Bournemouth but there is a shortage of options for the manager to choose from, and Ljubicic has emerged as a top target as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Ljubicic and Kamara stat comparison for 2023/24 Stat Ljubicic Kamara Games 24(2) 33(4) Goals 0 0 Assists 2 3 Pass completion % 79.5% 92.7% Tackles 43 38

Cologne would prefer to keep the Austrian midfielder, who has been described as "special" and plan to offer him a new contract, however the player is open to a move to England as he dreams of playing at the highest level and believes Leeds' plans for the Premier League suit that.

The Whites' new connection with Red Bull is also mentioned as a positive for any move, such is their reputation in Germany after helping RB Leipzig become one of the top sides in the country.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Glen Kamara has more combined tackles, clearances and interceptions (109) than Dejan Ljubicic (104) in 2023/24 league games.

Leeds Want Attacking Reinforcements

Rowe and Clark targeted by Daniel Farke

While the Whites are targeting additions to their midfield, they are also looking at improving their attack after losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

Norwich star Jonathan Rowe has emerged as a top target for Elland Road chiefs, with talks over a £7million deal, but a deal isn't advanced although Leeds are confident that they can get it done before the transfer window closes.

As well as Rowe, Farke is keen to bring in Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark after the Anfield club made him available for a temporary exit away from the club for more regular football this season.

