Leeds United are eyeing up a new bid for Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic before the transfer deadline on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

Daniel Farke has made additions to the squad at Elland Road a priority before the transfer window closes, having lost a host of key first-team players after the team failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Glen Kamara and Archie Gray both were sold, leaving the midfield short on options despite the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan, and after the Whites had a bid rejected for Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer they have now turned their attentions back to another target in Ljubicic.

Leeds United to Move for Ljubicic

Talks had stalled with Cologne over asking price

Earlier in the summer Farke's side had made a £3.4million bid for the midfielder, but saw it rejected as the Bundesliga 2 side looked to convince the 26-year-old to extend his contract.

However, Ljubicic has made it clear that he now wants to leave and with the Whites having had another bid rejected worth around £8million they are now considering a third and final bid before Friday's deadline.

The Austria international's entourage had previously drawn criticism for messing Leeds around, with a number of people trying to get involved in the deal. That, plus Cologne's demands, had seen the 49ers walk away from talks but they now look set to return one more time to try and find a compromise for the midfielder who has been described as "special".

Dejan Ljubicic Koln Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 26 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 79.5% Progressive passes per 90 3.69 Tackles per 90 1.89 Minutes played 2,054

Leeds are expected to be very busy in the coming days and have been linked with a move for Hamer too despite their bid being rejected, while they are also pushing hard to add Roland Sallai to the squad to bolster their attacking options. Leeds have also opened talks for another previous target in Ao Tanaka ahead of the deadline.

While Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Cody Drameh, Stuart Dallas and Ian Poveda all saw their contracts expire, the club have also seen Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Charlie Cresswell.

So far Farke has added Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon to the squad at Elland Road, but there will likely be more additions before the window slams shut on Friday night.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Glen Kamara has more combined tackles, clearances and interceptions (109) than Dejan Ljubicic (104) in 2023/24 league games.

Leeds Lead Race for Max Aarons

Bournemouth defender almost moved to Leeds last summer

As well as midfield and attacker additions, the Whites are pushing to sign a new full-back too with Farke eyeing a reunion with his former Norwich star Max Aarons.

The right-back was due to move to Elland Road last summer from the Canaries, before the Cherries hijacked the deal at the 11th hour and took him to the Vitality Stadium instead.

However after just 12 Premier League starts, Aarons is considering a move for more regular first-team football and Leeds are the team leading the race for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.