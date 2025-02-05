Leeds United midfielder Joe Rothwell has admitted that he is uncertain over his future at Elland Road, despite his starring loan role in the Whites' midfield ranks in recent months - with family life being the key to his fate at the end of the season amid their keenness to land him permanently.

Rothwell joined Leeds in July, joining on loan from Bournemouth - and has been a crucial part of Daniel Farke's side since. However, the report by TEAMtalk states that Leeds would need to match his £30,000-per-week wages which isn't permissible in the second-tier, whilst Leeds would also have to cough up a £7.5million fee for his services. However, family is the main card, which he spoke about at length.

Rothwell: Leeds Future Uncertain Despite Strong Loan

The midfielder has been in fine form for the Whites but may not stay

Speaking to BBC's Leeds United-centric 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet', Rothwell admitted that his loan spell has been tough, having moved up north from the south coast without his family and children - though he hasn't ruled out a move for next season, regardless of promotion.

Joe Rothwell's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =6th Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Average Passes Per Game 48.9 6th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.76 14th

The Mancunian midfielder said:

“This one [loan] has been tough because I’ve moved up without my family, my kids being in school. It wasn’t just a case of moving them with me because I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. “I made the decision with my wife to leave them, it’s been tough. I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like to, but we knew it was a sacrifice we had to make. Hopefully next season we’re back together again. “It’s gone as well as it could have done, it took some time, but when I got that chance I knew I could show what I’m about. It’s gone better than I could have expected. Who knows what will happen next season.”

Rothwell, born in Manchester, began his career with arch rivals Manchester United but failed to make a single appearance for the club towards the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign as boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Rothwell made 16 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring once.

A fresh start at Oxford United saw him move to Blackburn Rovers, before a move from there to Bournemouth - but having failed to make the grade in the Cherries' first-team, loans to Southampton and Leeds have seen him become a top end Championship player.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-02-25.

