Leeds United are showing interest in Southampton striker Adam Armstrong as a potential Cameron Archer alternative with just hours left of the winter transfer window, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

Fellow EFL Championship side Middlesbrough are also in the race for Armstrong, 27, who has two years left on his contract at St Mary's. He has been in and out of Ivan Juric's Saints side amid their Premier League relegation battle but could be on the move on deadline day.

Daniel Farke is keen to bolster his attacking options to try and successfully guide Leeds back to the English top flight. His men sit on top of the table after 30 games and could hugely benefit from a player of Armstrong's experience.

Leeds Set Their Sights On Southampton's Armstrong

The English forward could depart St Mary's

Armstrong has been with Southampton since August 2021, when he arrived from Blackburn Rovers in a £15 million deal. He has been a key man for the South Coast outfit, displaying versatility this season by playing various attacking roles and has captained the Saints twice in the league this term, but his future is uncertain as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

Leeds and Boro could face competition from Sunderland for the English journeyman, although the Black Cats' potential pursuit rests on a swoop for Jayden Danns. They are trying to sign the Liverpool youngster on loan but could turn to Armstrong if they fail to seal a deal for the 19-year-old.

Armstrong, who Sky Sports presenter David Prutton previously lauded as 'phenomenal', made a name for himself in the Championship and knows the league well, having netted 77 goals and 33 assists in 232 games. His teammate Cameron Archer has also been on Leeds' radar amid the Saints signing Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox