Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage winger Adam Daghim is being eyed for a late transfer by Leeds United, according to the Daily Mail.

Leeds are in the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League for the second successive season, having narrowly missed out on returning to the top-flight last term. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit atop the Championship table and his squad is regarded as one of the division’s best, despite the fact they are yet to make a winter addition.

Fans have been calling for another attacker in order to offer support to Brenden Aaronson and it seems Leeds have been inclined to follow fan demands. The West Yorkshire outfit were linked with an ambitious move for playmaker Emi Buendia, but the Argentine now appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, which has seen the club switch their attentions to Daghim.

Leeds Eyeing Move for Daghim

Danish winger is attracting attention

Currently plying his trade for RB Salzburg, Daghim is at a club that is no stranger to promising youngsters, with Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Benjamin Sesko, to name just three, having all represented the club at one stage or another.

After starting his career with AGF in his native Denmark, Daghim joined Salzburg in 2023, spending his first season there on loan with FC Liefering, Salzburg’s feeder side. He returned last year and has since broken into the first team, having made almost 30 appearances in all competitions and being labelled as 'ice cold' for his attacking abilities.

Adam Daghim 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Austrian Bundesliga 15 1 0 Champions League 6 0 0 Champions League Qualifiers 4 1 0 OFB-Cup 3 2 0

Leeds are well-stocked in attack, with Wilfried Gnonto, Manor Solomon, Dan James and Largie Ramazani as wide options in their senior side. Daghim, however, would represent a signing that could steadily develop, as the Danish youth international is still just 19 years of age.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester and Brentford are also interested in the winger. Of course, those two sides can offer Daghim Premier League football, but perhaps he sees a clearer path to more immediate first-team football with Leeds who he could help reach the English top flight in the coming months.

