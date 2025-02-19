Leeds United are one of the clubs eyeing an ambitious move to sign AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Whites have been in fantastic form this season and currently lead the way in the Championship as they look to return to the Premier League, after missing out on an immediate return last season following defeat in the playoff final to Southampton.

With the 49ers now eyeing potential transfer targets for the summer window in the event of a potential promotion, former Chelsea and England star Abraham is someone who could be on the move and Leeds are ready to be in the mix for his signature.

Leeds Eyeing Move for Abraham

Abraham currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma

Abraham has spent several years in Serie A recently with AS Roma, before making the move to AC Milan last summer on a loan deal. But his exit away from Italy looks inevitable this summer and a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

Previously described as 'outstanding' by Henry Winter, Abraham has had a fantastic goalscoring record wherever he has been and Leeds know that a reliable goalscorer is something they will need if they are to return to the top division of English football next season.

The 27-year-old is keen to get back to the England setup under Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and a permanent move to Milan seems unlikely due to his wages and the fact that they just splashed the cash to sign Santiago Gimenez as their new first-choice striker.

Tammy Abraham AC Milan Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 13(19) Minutes 1178 Goals 8 Assists 3

Leeds are currently expected to allow Patrick Bamford to leave the club in the summer with Daniel Farke unable to rely on him and Wrexham eyeing him a potential dream signing, which would leave them with just Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as their striker options - neither of whom have ever played in the Premier League.

Abraham is unlikely to be a cheap signing having cost Roma £34m back in 2021, but his contract in the Italian capital is due to expire in 2027 which could see them open to a more realistic fee.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 19/02/2025.