Leeds United could make a move for one of Daniel Farke's former stars, in the form of Norwich City striker Josh Sargent - with the American star being on their shortlist ahead of a potential move for a striker in the summer transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

Leeds have been the best side in the Championship this season, scoring an incredible 68 goals so far this season, whilst also boasting the second-best defence in the division. Although they missed out on promotion in the most heartbreaking fashion last season via a play-off loss to Southampton, they are in a superb position to redeem themselves this time around - and if they do return to the Premier League, they could opt for a move for the former Werder Bremen man.

Report: Josh Sargent Named as Leeds United Target

The American could be on his way to Elland Road

The report by Ben Jacobs, via TEAMtalk, states that Leeds want to bring in a new striker in the summer, and their list of transfer targets will be impacted on whether they achieve promotion from the Premier League or not.

Josh Sargent's Championship statistics - Norwich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 15th Goals 9 2nd Assists 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.96 3rd

Having gone seven points clear of third-placed Burnley after a last-gasp win over Sunderland on Monday night, the Whites are in the driving seat for promotion - and that could see them land Norwich star Sargent, who has been described as 'ridiculous' by American sports journalist Herculez Gomez.

Whilst Cameron Archer has been touted for a move to Elland Road, Jacobs has also lauded Sargent as a target. The American forward was discussed by Leeds' transfer team in the winter window after a solid first-half of the campaign prior to his groin surgery at the start of November - after which he'd scored four goals and registered five assists in just 12 games - and his form after returning from injury, with five goals in just seven games since - with only Dan James and Joel Piroe scoring more than him.

The 25-year-old notched 16 goals in just 26 Championship games last season, and 13 the campaign before - and so his record of 38 strikes in just 85 outings is exceptional at this level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Sargent has scored five goals in 27 caps for the USA national team.

He struggled in the top-flight for Norwich in the 2021/22 season - which came under Farke - but the German's entire squad struggled that season and another go in the Premier League could be massively beneficial for the Whites, should Sargent join them in the summer.

