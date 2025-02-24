Leeds United could revisit their interest in Southampton forward Cameron Archer in the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites reportedly had Archer as their top target in January, but Southampton were reluctant to sell amid their ongoing Premier League relegation battle.

However, if the Saints fail to avoid the drop and Leeds secure promotion, the Elland Road outfit could have another chance to pursue a deal for the 23-year-old, who would be keen on a move to West Yorkshire.

Leeds are likely to consider multiple striker options in the summer, including Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, who has impressed in the Championship this season.

Leeds Still Want Cameron Archer

Southampton were reluctant to sell

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Leeds value Archer’s versatility and his ability to play both centrally and out wide:

“Cameron Archer was Leeds’ number one target as far as the striker was concerned, and it was no failing on the part of Leeds. “It was just down to the fact that Southampton were reluctant to sell, and Leeds tried until the end, but Southampton's position didn't change. “So my expectation is, with Southampton likely to go down and Leeds on track to come up, that Leeds will revisit the Cameron Archer deal, and over the course of a long summer, potentially make more progress there. “Archer is keen on the move. Leeds value the fact that he can play centrally or out wide. And Archer will remain on Leeds’ shortlist heading into the summer.”

Archer, praised as a 'nightmare to play against' by Breaking The Lines, joined Southampton on a four-year deal from Aston Villa last summer but has struggled for regular opportunities in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has made just 11 top-flight starts this season, scoring twice, with both goals coming in October.

He was given a rare start in Southampton’s 4-0 home loss to Brighton on Saturday but had little impact, failing to register a shot on target and making just 14 touches in his 72 minutes on the pitch.

Southampton are 15 points from safety with 12 games remaining and will next face Chelsea away on Tuesday.

Cameron Archer's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 4.8 Minutes played 1,124

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Willing to Sell £15m Star With Everton and Leeds Keen Tottenham are willing to sell Manor Solomon this summer, with Everton and Leeds showing an interest.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.