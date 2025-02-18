Conor Coady could be in the Premier League next season, regardless of Leicester City's top-flight status in their quest for survival - with reports linking Leeds United with a move for his services as the Whites look to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Daniel Farke by the end of the season.

Coady, who turns 32 next week, won promotion to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 - and was looking to add to his solo top-flight appearance in the 2012-13 season for Liverpool. He was all but an ever-present for Wolves across four seasons, missing just one league game in that four-year spell - and that continuity could be vital for the Whites next season behind the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Report: Leeds 'Interested' in Conor Coady

The Whites are edging closer to promotion and that could see them plan ahead

The report by TEAMtalk states that Leeds are planning to bring in defensive recruitments in the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League - with Coady in their sights.

Conor Coady's Premier League statistics - Leicester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 20th Clearances Per Game 3.1 5th Tackles Per Game 0.7 19th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =10th Match rating 6.09 24th

The club have begun planning for the summer window ahead of their potential return to the top-flight, with their chances of playing in the Premier League getting a huge boost on Monday night with a late, late win over Sunderland at Elland Road - meaning they can now start to consider top-flight arrivals.

A new centre-back is wanted by Farke, and Coady's experience makes him an ideal target for the club, who suffered in their last Premier League campaign due to a lack of leadership at the back - and with Coady failing to play at Leicester this season, he was linked to Wolves once again in January.

But Leeds could offer Coady concrete game time under Farke, and it could be a deal to watch in the summer months should Leeds continue their strong form by earning promotion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coady has one goal in ten caps for England, coming against Wales back in 2020.

Spells at Everton and Leicester have not been as fruitful, but he's still got Premier League qualities having featured in 186 top-flight games - and having played for England in the meantime, Coady could bring a sense of calm and survival nous to Elland Road with Leeds looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time since 2022.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-02-25.

